ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Hard-up couples will be able to marry in their back gardens in major shake-up of wedding laws

By Jonathan Reilly
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMw3w_0gkGkqoP00

HARD-UP couples will be able to marry in their back gardens in a wedding laws shake-up.

Centuries old marriage rules will be torn up, allowing lovers to pick any location to get hitched — including their homes.

Rules to allow outdoor weddings were relaxed during Covid and after a consultation, the Law Commission has now rubber stamped the changes.

It means Brits can get married on a beach, in a forest or even on a cruise ship if it is registered in the UK.

The Law Commission says: “With households facing growing financial pressures, the freedom to choose simpler, cheaper weddings would also allow couples to dramatically bring down costs.”

Prof Nick Hopkins, family law commissioner at the Law Commission, commented: “The current law on weddings is not working for many couples.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HriBe_0gkGkqoP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9bSo_0gkGkqoP00

“Needless restrictions and outdated regulations mean that thousands each year are denied having a wedding that is meaningful to them.”

He added the reforms protect traditional vows and the “dignity of weddings, while offering couples more choice”.

Many other countries allow relaxed ceremonies.

Wedding planner Jessie Westwood said: “The freedom to be able to marry your loved one wherever and however you wish, according to your own beliefs or traditions, is important.

"It will allow for much more meaningful and memorable ceremonies.”

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Family Law#Uk#The Law Commission#Brits
Maya Devi

Couple might divorce after 12 years because of an unexpected pregnancy

Becoming parents is a great responsibility, and different people will have different opinions regarding having children. No matter what, it's imperative that a wife and husband are on the same page when it comes to having children. Things can go south if one wants a child and the other doesn’t.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
The US Sun

Who are the Whitaker family and are they inbred?

FILMMAKER Mark Laita created a documentary which explored the real lives of America's most inbred family. Meet the Whitakers, a family who lives in an isolated shack, which cuts them off from civilisation. Who are the Whitaker family?. The Whitakers made it to the spotlight after a photographer named Mark...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Our son banned us from his wedding because we’re ‘not good enough’ for his in-laws – so now we’re selling his house

FURIOUS parents have claimed their ungrateful son uninvited them from his wedding despite living rent-free in their second home - and now plan to sell it from under him. After expecting to celebrate their son's wedding later this year, the stunned parents were instead told not to attend as they would "embarrass" the bride-to-be.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PopCrush

New Bride Conned for 10 Months by Husband Who Was Actually a Woman in Disguise

A woman in Indonesia claims she was conned out of thousands of dollars by her new husband after she discovered he was actually a woman who had disguised herself. In documents obtained by The Mirror, the victim, referred to as NA, claims she entered into a relationship with a person claiming to be a man — identified by the initials AA — who she met through online dating.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
614K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy