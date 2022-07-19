ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoox Celebrates Montauk Summer Pop-Up at the Surf Lodge

By Julie Tong
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the first time, Yoox—the Milan-based fashion retailer—has come to Montauk. On Saturday afternoon, Yoox took over the Surf Lodge with a picturesque summertime brunch to celebrate their week-long (July 13-18) exclusive pop-up for 8 by Yoox, the e-tailer’s private fashion label. The collection comprised of...

