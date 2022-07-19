Allegan county leaders seeking input from residents through community survey

Phillip Carnel Cross, 54, of Bloomingdale, MI passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022. Born January 17, 1968, in Douglas, he was the son of Nancy Ellen (Menear) Cross and the late Milford Castal Cross and was the husband of Jeanette Lynn (Juskewicz) Cross. Phillip was an avid outdoorsman. He loved going fishing and hunting whenever he was able. He was also passionate about making music and was a talented artist. Phillip was well known in the area for his amazing guitar playing and everyone loved to come to listen. He passed on his love for music through teaching guitar to many over the years. Phillip was a proud American and was very patriotic. He was a dedicated employee of Adient in Holland. Phillip desired to further his career, so he went back to school and earned his associate’s degree from Lake Michigan College in 2019. While he was generally a quiet man, he could also be quite the prankster and was quick with a good joke. Phillip will be remembered as a fierce and loyal father and friend.

BLOOMINGDALE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO