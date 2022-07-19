At This Time

The Music Institute of Chicago invites people to register now for fall classes that begin Sept. 6 at musicinst.org/community. MIC offers private lessons and group classes for beginners, casual learners and advanced students of all ages at multiple locations. Aide from classrooms at 1990 Chicago Ave. in Evanston, there are campuses in Chicago, Downers Grove, Lake Forest, Lincolnshire and Winnetka as well as online. Nearly 200 in number, Music Institute teachers are experienced, dedicated educators and performers who hold degrees from the world’s finest music schools.
