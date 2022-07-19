ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

At This Time

evanstonroundtable.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends. They each rode bikes to Raymond Park to meet for only the second time since the pandemic....

evanstonroundtable.com

evanstonroundtable.com

Summertime and Starlight concerts = music, food and fun

A Starlight Concert featuring Morry Sochat & The Special 20s drew people of all ages to Elks Park, 301 Callan Ave. on July 19. Many of the concertgoers enjoyed delicious meals from food trucks that were on site beginning at 5:30 p.m. Here is the RoundTable’s photo essay on the...
evanstonroundtable.com

Picturing Evanston

An “archeological dig” on the site of the old Thai Sookdee restaurant at 1016 Church St. unearthed World War II-era signage for gaskets and oil seals. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993....
evanstonroundtable.com

Immortal library books: never gonna die

“What is the most circulated item in the Evanston Public Library that is still in circulation today?”. That question was posed to me recently. Had such a query been posed to librarians of the past they probably would have had to locate the material that had the most frequently stamped “Due Date Slip” attached.
evanstonroundtable.com

Fall classes set for Music Institute of Chicago

The Music Institute of Chicago invites people to register now for fall classes that begin Sept. 6 at musicinst.org/community. MIC offers private lessons and group classes for beginners, casual learners and advanced students of all ages at multiple locations. Aide from classrooms at 1990 Chicago Ave. in Evanston, there are campuses in Chicago, Downers Grove, Lake Forest, Lincolnshire and Winnetka as well as online. Nearly 200 in number, Music Institute teachers are experienced, dedicated educators and performers who hold degrees from the world’s finest music schools.
evanstonroundtable.com

Central Street sidewalk sale runs through Sunday

THURSDAY & FRIDAY – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Evanston Art Center | 1717 Central St. FRIDAY – July 22: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Mack’s Music Mixer at Mack’s Bike & Goods | 2536 Ewing Ave. 5 p.m. | Jamberry Music for kids (for all those...
evanstonroundtable.com

A guide to the Evanston Arts Council

Editor’s note: The following is one of the RoundTable’s many educational explorations of Evanston’s city government and how things operate. Call it Evanston Arts Council 101. The Evanston Arts Council is a committee of citizens that promotes the arts in Evanston. It’s made up of 12 individuals,...
evanstonroundtable.com

Kits QB’s real passion: lacrosse

Dylan Groff’s decision-making ability is something the members of the Evanston football coaching staff have raved about ever since he was promoted to the varsity at the end of his sophomore season. But his passion for playing another sport led him to a decision that will send him down...
evanstonroundtable.com

City considering using federal funds for permanent homeless shelter

During a Housing and Community Development Committee meeting held Tuesday, July 19, Evanston Housing and Grants Manager Sarah Flax said she and other city staff members have developed a proposal to recommend Evanston uses $1.3 million in ARPA money earmarked for affordable housing to develop a permanent homeless shelter in the city.

