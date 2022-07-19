ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies to employ body cameras

By Jerry Malec
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s department is getting a new tool in their arsenal. Funded with appropriations from the Board of Commissioners, the Allegan County Sheriff’s department is in the...

Zeeland Police Incident Log July 14-20, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: ‎(800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call...
ZEELAND, MI
Plainwell Public Safety seeking information from public on elementary school fire

PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Investigators believe a fire at Gilkey Elementary School in Plainwell was intentionally set. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety responded to 707 South Woodhams Street around 8 p.m. on Tuesday where they found a fire in one of the rooms, which they were able to put out quickly, with damage contained to one small area of the school.
PLAINWELL, MI
Criminal charges filed against mother for death of 3 children in February crash

HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Holland Township woman has been charged in the death of her three sons in a fatal automobile accident earlier this year. 31-year-old Leticia Marie Gonzales was charged with three counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death on Tuesday, July 19, in the crash that happened on February 17, in the area of James Street, west of 112th Avenue in Holland Township around 11 a.m.
HOLLAND, MI
Holland Police Log July 20-21, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
Holland man gets 21 to 60 years in prison for 2020 murder

GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – A 21-year-old Holland man has been to a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to a second- degree murder charge. In June, Jose Perez-Jaquez pleaded guilty and admitted to firing the gun that killed...
HOLLAND, MI
Holland Fire Department to hold emergency response exercises Thursday

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – The Holland Fire Department and other agencies will be participating in emergency response exercises again this Thursday, July 21. They began their exercises Tuesday. The drill will occur at 515 South Waverly Road and 221 Columbia Avenue. City fire officials say the exercises are...
HOLLAND, MI
David Carpenter

David Carpenter (Dave) age 81 of Holland and formerly of Grand Rapids passed away at 5:35 pm on July 19, 2022. Born in Flint, MI on June 28, 1941. Dave was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Rhea Carpenter. Surviving is his wife and high school sweetheart, Carol...
HOLLAND, MI
Alexander “Alec” Gabier

Alexander “Alec” Gabier, 31, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Jenison, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Alec was born on December 22, 1990, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Jeffery and Lisa (Kortering) Gabier. Alec attended Jenison Schools and graduated from Jenison High School in 2009. He went on to Grand Valley State University and graduated with his engineering degree. Alec enjoyed his professional engineering work, especially his drone work for the U.S. military. An emphatic and fun part of Alec’s life was his service cat “Mayhem”.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Beulah B. Richardson

Beulah B. Richardson, age 98, of Holland, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022. Private services will be held. Interment will be in Gibson Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the auspices of the Mulder Chapel.
HOLLAND, MI
Alexis Elena Salas

Alexis Elena Salas, age 25, of Holland, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Zeeland Hospital. Lexi was a loving and loved daughter, sister, and granddaughter. She attended Kendall College of Art and Design for two years, majoring in illustration of book covers. She currently was working as a server at Applebee’s and will be remembered by her loved ones for her artistic and empathetic nature, her selfless, inclusive character, and her big heart.
HOLLAND, MI
Robert Trepa

On the morning of July 18th, 2022, Robert (Bob) Trepa of Holland died at the age of 84. Bob was born in Syracuse, New York to Frank and Genevieve (Orzel) Trepa in 1938. He attended the University of Wisconsin and Albany College. He would start in chemistry and coauthored several patents before transitioning to his lifetime career in sales. He would fall in love and marry Karen. Together they would raise four children.
HOLLAND, MI
Cornelia “Connie” Brummel

Cornelia “Connie” Brummel, age 84, of Holland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Resthaven Care Center. Connie was a child of the covenant, prayer warrior, prayer partner, and longtime member of Fourteenth Street Christian Reformed Church. She was a life-long educator who taught at Oakdale Christian, Dearborn Christian, Red Bank (NJ) Regional HS, Holland Christian, and was director of CASA of Hope College. She volunteered as a docent at the Holland Museum and served on both the Calvin College Board of Trustees and Alumni Board, and the Christian Schools International Foundation Board. She never stopped encouraging her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other people’s children. She loved water skiing (until age 70) berry picking, entertaining guests, traveling, and memorizing poems with her grandchildren.
HOLLAND, MI
Dr. Richard Visser

Richard John Visser was born in Grand Rapids to Richard W. and Ruth Visser on October 19, 1960. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Chicago where the family was blessed with the birth of his sister Julia. In Chicago, both children attended Timothy Christian School. When Richard (Dick) was 13, the family moved back to Michigan, settling in Holland, to their house on the lake. Dick attended and graduated from Holland Christian High School and went on to attend Calvin College studying a pre-dental curriculum. Following graduation in 1982, he applied to the University of Detroit Dental School. During his four years of dental school, he was part of the Psi Omega Fraternity and made many lifelong friends. In the summer of 1984, Dick met his future wife, Renee Krolik. Dick received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery in June of 1986. Then on July 26, 1986, Dick married Renee and moved back to Holland to start their lives together.
HOLLAND, MI

