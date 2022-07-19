Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies to employ body cameras

Richard John Visser was born in Grand Rapids to Richard W. and Ruth Visser on October 19, 1960. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Chicago where the family was blessed with the birth of his sister Julia. In Chicago, both children attended Timothy Christian School. When Richard (Dick) was 13, the family moved back to Michigan, settling in Holland, to their house on the lake. Dick attended and graduated from Holland Christian High School and went on to attend Calvin College studying a pre-dental curriculum. Following graduation in 1982, he applied to the University of Detroit Dental School. During his four years of dental school, he was part of the Psi Omega Fraternity and made many lifelong friends. In the summer of 1984, Dick met his future wife, Renee Krolik. Dick received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery in June of 1986. Then on July 26, 1986, Dick married Renee and moved back to Holland to start their lives together.

