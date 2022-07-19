Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies to employ body cameras

Cornelia “Connie” Brummel, age 84, of Holland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Resthaven Care Center. Connie was a child of the covenant, prayer warrior, prayer partner, and longtime member of Fourteenth Street Christian Reformed Church. She was a life-long educator who taught at Oakdale Christian, Dearborn Christian, Red Bank (NJ) Regional HS, Holland Christian, and was director of CASA of Hope College. She volunteered as a docent at the Holland Museum and served on both the Calvin College Board of Trustees and Alumni Board, and the Christian Schools International Foundation Board. She never stopped encouraging her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other people’s children. She loved water skiing (until age 70) berry picking, entertaining guests, traveling, and memorizing poems with her grandchildren.
