Kobe Bryant Once Revealed That Kyrie Irving Called Him On FaceTime During The Cavaliers' Celebrations After Beating The Warriors In 2016: "He Was Like, 'Dude, It Worked. Your Advice Worked'... Kyrie's The One I'm Closest To."
Kobe Bryant was one of the most inspirational figures in the basketball world for fans and players alike. Many players have previously stated that they modeled some of their games off of Kobe Bryant. A player that clearly has some Kobe Bryant influence in his game is Kyrie Irving....fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 2