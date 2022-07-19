ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Kobe Bryant Once Revealed That Kyrie Irving Called Him On FaceTime During The Cavaliers' Celebrations After Beating The Warriors In 2016: "He Was Like, 'Dude, It Worked. Your Advice Worked'... Kyrie's The One I'm Closest To."

By Lee Tran
fadeawayworld.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKobe Bryant was one of the most inspirational figures in the basketball world for fans and players alike. Many players have previously stated that they modeled some of their games off of Kobe Bryant. A player that clearly has some Kobe Bryant influence in his game is Kyrie Irving....

fadeawayworld.net

thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
Cinemablend

Why The Judge In Lawsuit Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Scolded Vanessa's Legal Team

It’s been more than two years since the death of Kobe Bryant and the eight other passengers who were aboard his fatal helicopter flight, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. As wife and mother to the deceased, Vanessa Bryant will understandably never be able to forget what happened – and she’s not letting others, either. To this day, she is still seeking justice in a high-profile lawsuit against the first responders who allegedly took and circulated photos of the crash site. However, the judge presiding over the case apparently had cause to scold Vanessa’s legal team of late in the sensitive matter.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Cinemablend

Another Kobe Bryant Accident Photo Lawsuit Settles As His Wife Vanessa’s Continues To Move Forward

There have been a number of legal battles at play related to the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a 2020 helicopter crash. The late athlete's wife, Vanessa Bryant, has filed suit against the first responders who allegedly took photos of the crash site and circulated them. In addition, another individual who lost relatives due to the tragic accident is seeking legal restitution. While those cases are still ongoing, it would seem that another one has settled.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Why Kendall Jenner Broke Up With Devin Booker a Week and a Half Ago: They ‘Hit a Rough Patch’

Kendall Jenner and her NBA player boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, are done dating for now, E!, Entertainment Tonight, and Us Weekly report. Sources spoke to all three outlets about what caused the sudden split, which happened less than two weeks ago. Collectively, they made it clear that Jenner and Booker could reconcile but clashed over what they wanted for their future. Jenner initiated the split, E! reported.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Thinks It Is Disrespectful That Kobe Bryant Is Not In The GOAT Conversation: "You Said LeBron James Is The Greatest Player Ever? What About Mike And Kobe?"

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players the NBA had ever seen. His ferocity on the court and off it, his determination to be the best and surpass his idol Michael Jordan, and his sheer natural talent led Kobe to become a 5-time NBA champion. Bryant won 2 Finals MVPs as well as the regular season MVP award in his career and truly was one of the faces of the league in his time.
NBA
E! News

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Watch: ESPY Awards 2022 Fashion: Ciara, Stephen Curry & More. Klay Thompson's latest tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant may deserve an award of its own. During the 2022 ESPYS on July 20, the Golden State Warriors player received the title of Best Comeback Athlete. In the middle of his acceptance speech, the NBA champion looked back on the places and people who inspired him to dream big.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Kobe Bryant
Michael Jordan
Richard Jefferson
Kyrie Irving
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Promised To LeBron James And Anthony Davis That He Would Make Sacrifices To Fit With The Team Before He Got Traded, Lakers Insider Jovan Buha Reveals

Over the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have been very focused on making their current Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook make it work. The reason for that is the fact that the current rumors suggest their target, Kyrie Irving, might not leave the Brooklyn Nets after all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Explains Why The Warriors Had To Let Gary Payton II Go: "In Order For Us To Pay That $9 Million A Year In Our Tax Situation, I Think It’s Like $45 Million A Year Or Something Like That..."

The Golden State Warriors are still riding the high from winning the 2022 NBA championship, and there's a good chance they'll follow it up with a win again next year. But the Dubs did experience some loss summer, namely the departure of Gary Payton II, who signed a deal with the Trail Blazers after an impressive showing in the playoffs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Cavaliers#Facetime#The Warriors
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Basketball
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Defends LeBron James Against Criticism Over Brittney Griner Comments: “He Has Done As Much, If Not More, Than Most To Bring Awareness And Gather Support For Griner, And For That Should Be Praised.“

LeBron James found himself in an uncomfortable position when he spoke about the current Brittney Griner situation in Russia. The WNBA star has been detained since February and is currently going through a legal battle to get free and return to the United States soon. During a recent edition of...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Insider Believes LeBron James Has No Intention Of Running It Back With Russell Westbrook: "LeBron's Seen Enough"

The situation in the Los Angeles Lakers seems to be rapidly getting harder to decipher with conflicting reports from various sources about the relationship between LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. After Westbrook fired his agent and had an alleged phone call with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, a trusted Lakers insider has thrown another wrench into the situation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

See Steph Curry's Slam Dunk Tribute to Daughter Riley on Her 10th Birthday

Watch: Steph Curry Defends Wife Ayesha Curry's New Hair Style. Steph Curry recently celebrated his and Ayesha Curry's oldest daughter, Riley Curry, turning 10 years old—and in her honor, the NBA star shared a sweet tribute dedicated to the special occasion. "July 19, 2012," he captioned an Instagram photo featuring Riley. "10 years watching you blossom has been the best of the best! Now- stop growing up so fast please….We love you."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

