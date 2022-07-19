Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. was hilariously caught unawares by the fire at the Home Run Derby

Ronald Acuna Jr. was nearly on fire before the 2022 Home Run Derby even began. Literally!

As Monday’s home run competition began in Los Angeles, the eight competitors were introduced to the crowd in dramatic fashion. And of course, befitting an event of big bombs, the pyrotechnics in the introductions were large and in charge.

While standing on the elevated stage awaiting the final round of introductions, Acuna got completely spooked by the fire going off right behind him. Not only that, Acuna nearly got singed in the process, with his quick reflexes likely the only thing saving him from a trip to the medical tent.

Thankfully, Acuna walked away with nothing but a scare. Not only that, all of the participants got spooked by the fire as the introductions came to an end too!

Here’s how MLB fans reacted to Acuna’s jump scare!