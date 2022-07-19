ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. was hilariously caught unawares by the fire at the Home Run Derby

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18r2Xw_0gkGbOHw00

Ronald Acuna Jr. was nearly on fire before the 2022 Home Run Derby even began. Literally!

As Monday’s home run competition began in Los Angeles, the eight competitors were introduced to the crowd in dramatic fashion. And of course, befitting an event of big bombs, the pyrotechnics in the introductions were large and in charge.

While standing on the elevated stage awaiting the final round of introductions, Acuna got completely spooked by the fire going off right behind him. Not only that, Acuna nearly got singed in the process, with his quick reflexes likely the only thing saving him from a trip to the medical tent.

Thankfully, Acuna walked away with nothing but a scare. Not only that, all of the participants got spooked by the fire as the introductions came to an end too!

Here’s how MLB fans reacted to Acuna’s jump scare!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cost for family of 4 to go to MLB game in 2022

What does it cost for a family of four to attend a baseball game across the MLB landscape? The Hustle did the homework, and we’re happy to share what the prices are. Warning: get ready to dig deep into your wallet. This includes four tickets, four hot dogs, two beers, two sodas, and parking. Hopefully, you will root, root, root the home team a victory.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Blue Jays' Tapia hits inside-the-park grand slam vs Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) â€” Torontoâ€™s Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam Friday night after Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran lost the ball in the Fenway Park lights and didnâ€™t hustle after it. Tapiaâ€™s sprint around the bases highlighted a record scoring outburst for the Blue Jays, who surpassed the franchise mark for runs in a game with their 25th during the fifth inning. They led 27-3 after 5 1/2 innings, three shy of the modern major league record. Tapia hit the second inside-the-park slam in Torontoâ€™s history â€” both of them at Fenway. This one came as part of a seven-running inning. With two outs in the third, Tapia lifted a two-out fly ball to center against reliever Austin Davis.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Popculture

JJ Watt Responds After Learning His Fan Is Selling Their Memorabilia to Pay for Funeral

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt offered to help a fan who was planning to sell off Watt Reebok shoes to pay for her grandfather's funeral. Watt told Twitter user Jennifer Simpson to keep the shoes and said he would contribute funeral costs. Simpson said her grandfather died in June and she and her aunt have been raising money for the funeral since then.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy