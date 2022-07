CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The man who caused a deadly crash at Spooner Junction in Carson City was sentenced to jail time on Thursday. According to the summary judgement from the First Judicial District Court, Roney Gonzalez Otazo plead guilty to two counts of Reckless Driving Causing Death and Substantial Bodily Harm in May. Gonzalez Otazo was ordered to serve a minimum of 3 years in prison, but could serve up to 10, which was given as the maximum sentence. He was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO