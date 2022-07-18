Brooklyn Poets Grand Opening This Saturday: Free Writing Class, Food, Drinks, Music, and Poetry Readings Featuring Poet Laureate of Brooklyn Tina Chang and Others
Brooklyn Poets is hosting a grand opening and tenth anniversary party this Saturday at 144 Montague St. All are invited. The celebration includes a ribbon cutting at 1:00 p.m., followed by a free drop-in writing class led by Founder & Executive Director Jason Koo at 1:30 p.m. Starting at 3:00 p.m.,...brooklynheightsblog.com
