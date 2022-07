Three people are dead, as is the shooter, after an early morning shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park Friday, July 22. The shooter has been identified as Anthony Sherwin, 23, of Nebraska. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to according to Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge for the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.

MAQUOKETA, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO