ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodson County, KS

Kan. woman dead, another injured in 3-vehicle crash

Hays Post
Hays Post
 4 days ago

WOODSON COUNTY—A Kansas woman died and another was injured in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Monday in Woodson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford Ranger driven...

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Sheriff IDs second victim in rural Kansas double murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a July 4th weekend double murder have identified the second victim as 29-year-old Gerardo Ruvalcaba-Ulloam from California, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just after 5 a.m. July 3, sheriff's deputies were sent to a shooting call in the 4400 block of...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Police: Dad saves Kan. woman from text scam involving crypto

A 26-year-old Salina woman was stopped before she lost money to a scammer. The woman was notified via text that her Amazon account had been hacked, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. When she called the phone number in the text, she was told that Amazon was working with...
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

Kansas deputy found cocaine during traffic stop

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before midnight Saturday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near 125th and Jordan Road in Osage County for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy found illegal narcotics.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas cattleman indicted for alleged financial crimes

TOPEKA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of United States obligations or securities, and one count of false statement to a federally insured bank, according to the United State's Attorney.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Woodson County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Yates Center, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
County
Woodson County, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Woodson County, KS
Accidents
Hays Post

Ellis County jobless rate rises to 2.1 percent in June

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in June. This was an increase from 2.3 percent in May and a decrease from 3.5 percent in June 2021.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

KDHE: 9 additional COVID deaths, 7,600 new cases

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 7,626 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday July 13 to Wednesday July 20, for a total of 827,301 cases. The state reported 9 COVID-19 deaths in the past week for a total of 8,966. Kansas is providing fewer updates of...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

US disrupts North Korean hacker that targeted Kan. hospital

NEW YORK (AP) — The FBI and Justice Department recently disrupted the activities of a hacking group that was sponsored by the North Korean government and that targeted U.S. hospitals with ransomware, ultimately recovering half a million dollars in ransom payments, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Tuesday. Monaco...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Kenworth Semi#Dodge#Campbell Funeral Home#Ems
Hays Post

Missouri ag director: Farm economy faces obstacles

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Missouri Agriculture Director Chris Chinn says the state farm economy faces many challenges even as it weathers a long, dry summer. Chinn addressed the 11th annual event of the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri meeting on the Missouri Western State University campus in St. Joseph Wednesday.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Hays Post

Pompeo endorses Warren in primary for Kan. attorney general

TOPEKA —Former Secretary of State and Congressman from Kansas Mike Pompeo has announced his support for state Senator Kellie Warren in the GOP primary for Kansas Attorney General. Warren is running against Kris Kobach and Tony Mattivi in the Republican primary. On social media Pompeo wrote, "Warren is an...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Neb. AG won't prosecute former state rep over staffer photos

OMAHA — State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte will not be prosecuted for taking photos of a female staffer without her knowledge, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said Thursday. Attorney General Doug Peterson’s spokeswoman, Suzanne Gage, said a Nebraska State Patrol investigation found “insufficient evidence to warrant...
NEBRASKA STATE
Hays Post

Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Surviving summer

It’s ironic how I checked my weather app multiple times daily as we harvested wheat in June. We wanted to get the crop out of the fields before the summer storms rolled in, which always offers the potential of damaging hail or winds and could put harvest on hold while things would need to dry up.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy