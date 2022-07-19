ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Fill your tank to benefit Hawaii charity

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSTXu_0gkGRGwC00
Getty Images

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloha Petroleum, the gasoline marketer for the Shell brand in Hawaii said selected Shell gas stations across Hawaii will have the chance to participate in its Giving Pump campaign to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii.

Motorists are encouraged to participate by pumping gas into their cars from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to Aloha Petroleum, for each gallon of fuel, one cent will be donated to the local nonprofit.

Casie Bui, Aloha Petroleum’s senior manager of sales operations and marketing said Aloha is committed to its employees and customers and believes in giving back to the community that it serves.

“We are proud to support RMHC Hawaii and its mission to assist Hawaii’s families,” said Bui.

The RMHC Hawaii is known for housing families in need when their seriously ill child has to stay over on Oahu for more than a quick check-up. This program allows families to take care of their children without worrying about where they will sleep at night.

For 35 years, the House has provided programs and partnerships aimed at improving the lives of children in Hawaii and the Pacific region, according to Aloha Petroleum.

Aloha Petroleum also added that its company has been volunteering at RMHC Hawaii for a long time by cooking meals for patients and their families. The company has also donated house supplies to the program.

“It’s great knowing that we have friends like Aloha Petroleum within our community supporting our efforts. These funds will help hundreds of kids seeking life-saving treatments stay close to their families while getting the care they need.”

JERRI CHONG, RMHC HAWAII PRESIDENT

In 2021, Aloha Petroleum raised over $9,000 for PACT Hawaii through the gas company’s Giving Pump campaign.

Participating locations include:

Oahu

  • Aiea Shell – 99-170 Moanalua Rd., Aiea
  • Aloha Island Mart Kailua Shell – 434 Kuulei Rd., Kailua
  • Aloha Island Mart Kalaheo Shell
  • Aloha Island Mart Kapolei Shell – 577 Farrington Hwy., Kapolei
  • Aloha Island Mart King Street Shell – 666 N King St., Honolulu
  • Aloha Island Mart Paiea Shell – 3269 Koapaka St., Honolulu
  • Kahala Shell – 4202 Waialae Ave., Honolulu
  • Mokulani Shell – 367 Farrington Hwy., Kapolei
  • New City Shell – 94-380 Pupupani St., Waipahu
  • Pacific Heights Shell – 2004 Pacific Heights Rd., Honolulu

Maui

  • Aloha Island Mart Kaahumanu Shell – 137 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului
  • Aloha Island Mart Kihei Shell – 30 Manao Kala St., Kihei
  • Aloha Island Mart Lahainaluna Shell – 263 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina
  • Aloha Island Mart Waiehu Shell – 270 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku
  • Aloha Island Mart West Maui Shell – 70 Kapunakea St., Lahaina

Kauai

  • Menehune Food Mart Shell – 2521 Kolo Rd., Kilauea
  • Aloha Hanamaulu Shell – 3-4280 Kuhio Hwy., Lihue
  • Waimea Shell – 9862 Kaumualii Hwy., Waimea
  • Kapaa Shell – 4-1125 Kuhio Hwy., Kapaa
  • Aloha Island Mart Puhi Shell – 3-1906 Kaumualii Hwy., Lihue
  • Aloha Island Mart Lihue Shell – 3-3178 Kuhio Hwy., Lihue

Hawaii Island

  • Aloha Island Mart Bayfront Shell – 394 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo
  • Aloha Island Mart Honalo Shell – 79-7257 Mamalahoa Hwy., Kealakekua
  • Aloha Island Mart Kamuela Shell – 64-5196 Kinohou St., Kamuela
  • Aloha Island Mart Kona Mauka Shell – 75-5675 Kuakini Hwy., Kailua-Kona
  • Aloha Island Mart Waiakea Shell – 2200 Kinoole St., Hilo
  • Duke’s Kilauea Shell – 1104 Kilauea Ave., Hilo
  • Keaau Shell Foodmart – 16-573 Old Volcano Rd., Keaau

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BEAT OF HAWAII

Manoa Heritage Center and Heiau are Surprising Finds in Honolulu

Are you looking for new things to do in Honolulu on your next Hawaii vacation? We have a recommendation to make. Plan a visit to the Manoa Heritage Center and visit a thousand-year-old heiau next to a historic Tudor home. Unusual bedfellows for sure make this hidden gem in Honolulu even more enjoyable.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Celebrating National Zookeepers week at Honolulu Zoo

HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s National Zookeeper Week! This week the Honolulu Zoo wants to celebrate the people who take care of hundreds of different animals that call the Honolulu Zoo home. Malia Davis is an animal zookeeper at the Honolulu Zoo and said she is also known as the elephant keeper. Davis said being a zookeeper […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Maohi Nui Celebrates its 20th Anniversary With Hawaii’s Finest

Honolulu (KHON2) – Tahitian group Maohi Nui is celebrating its 20th anniversary with Hawaii’s Finest on Saturday July 23rd. Held at the Hawaii Convention Center, Tahitian group Maohi Nui is inviting people to enjoy entertainment, food and vendors in honor of its 20th anniversary. “Working with Maohi Nui...
HAWAII STATE
UPI News

Shark leaps out of water in front of Hawaii surfer

July 22 (UPI) -- A woman filming video at a Hawaii beach captured footage of a shark that jumped into the air in front of a surfer. Jan Yamasaki said she recorded the video at Honolulu's Magic Island peninsula on Sunday while surfers were taking advantage of the historic South Shore swell.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Society
Local
Hawaii Business
Honolulu, HI
Government
Honolulu, HI
Business
Local
Hawaii Society
City
Kapolei, HI
City
Lihue, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
Local
Hawaii Industry
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Waimea, HI
City
Kihei, HI
Honolulu, HI
Industry
City
Lahaina, HI
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

Laulima Giving Program’s Back2School Supply Drive

The Laulima Giving Program is hosting their annual Back2School supply donation drive. Their mission is to assure that local keiki have the materials needed to be successful in their educational career. They also want so to support the teachers, many of whom use their own money to purchase school supplies for their students.
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

Finance Factors Charity Breakfast returns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get ready for some Portuguese sausage and eggs! Employees from Finance Factors are holding their charity breakfast event, which includes more than 1,200 meals. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Rob Nelson, president of Finance Factors,...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Business Matters: ‘Coolest’ distributor in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — When it comes to cold treats on a hot summer day, nothing hits the spot like your favorite ice cream. Few know that better than Mike Sakamoto. He heads up the company that has kept Hawaii residents happy and satisfied for decades. Mike Sakamoto has one...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Gas Stations#Shell Gas#Giving Pump#Android#Aloha#House
KHON2

Don’t swim at Queens Bath on Kauai: Here’s why

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Swimming at beaches with lifeguards present can be the difference between life or death for some people. The ocean can be a very dangerous place especially if you are not an experienced swimmer. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii favorite Kilani Bakery struggles with inflation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local favorite bakery is struggling to keep its head above water as inflation continues to rise. Kilani Bakery in Wahiawa reports losing $20,000 just last month alone. “We got hit hard with the $20,000 loss, it’s significant and unless we raise our prices there’s no...
WAHIAWA, HI
makeupandbeautyblog.com

Fighting Eel Clothing, a Fresh Hawaii Find!

Butter soft jersey? Check. Wrinkle-resistant fabric? Check? Super cute prints? CHECK!. Fighting Eel Clothing is my new favorite fresh find from Hawaii. They’re a luxury resort-wear line based out of Honolulu, and everything they make is designed and sewn locally. Their clothes — a mix of rompers, pants, dresses, shirts and cardigans — are comfortable and chic, with prints inspired by local floral and fauna.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Charities
KHON2

Eager customers line up to get inside Pearl City H Mart

HONOLULU (KHON2) — America’s largest Asian supermarket chain, H Mart, opened their Pearl City location at 850 Kamehameha Hwy. on Friday, July 22. Workers were greeted with long lines of eager customers that wrapped around the building. They celebrated their grand opening with two giveaway events. New smart...
PEARL CITY, HI
KHON2

Going on a cruise to Hawaii? Here’s the latest

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced this week that it is ending its COVID-19 monitoring program for cruise ships. The change went into effect on July 18. The cruise ship color-coded system has also been removed since it depended on each cruise line having the same coronavirus screening testing […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

What’s Up Weekend

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hacks to cut down your energy bill in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People are finding ways to save on gas, groceries and even their electric bill. There are some things around the house that may be using a lot more electricity than people think. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hundreds of tools for rent at HNL Tool Library

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For those working on summer projects around the home, there is a place on the island to rent tools and avoid purchasing expensive items that may only be used once or twice. The HNL Tool Library opened in 2016, its executive director Elia Bruno said the idea came to him as he […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy