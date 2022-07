Over more than a decade on ABC's "Shark Tank," billionaire Mark Cuban has seen his share of good investments — and bad ones. Last week, Cuban told the "Full Send" podcast that after investing nearly $20 million in 85 startups on "Shark Tank," he's taken a net loss across all of those deals combined. "I've gotten beat," Cuban admitted with a laugh, before going on to share the worst investment deal he's ever made on the TV show: the Breathometer.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 HOURS AGO