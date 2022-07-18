ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, MN

One Person Hurt in Houston County Rollover Crash

By Luke Lonien
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hokah, MN (KROC-AM News) - One woman was hurt in a rollover crash in Houston County Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV was traveling north on Highway...

kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFIL Radio

Wabasha County Crash Injures Rochester Man

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was injured following a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Tyler Bale was westbound on Hwy. 60 east of Zumbro Falls around 8:15 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail at County Rd. 13. Bale was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Motorcyclist Severely Injured in NW Rochester Crash

Rochester police responded to a severe injury crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday afternoon. Preliminary reports indicate a motorcyclist was traveling south on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest when the pickup pulled out into his path from Instrument Drive near the Benchmark Electronics and Pace Dairy plants. The crash was reported shortly after 4 PM.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Scam Costs Rochester Business Employee $1,100

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An employee at a Rochester business is out $1,100 after she reportedly fell victim to a scam. Rochester police officers were dispatched to a business in the southeast part of the city at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The employee reported getting a call from a person posing as a member of an Olmsted County police department.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Expected to Face Charges for Kicking Police Officer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested after he allegedly broke a cup over another man’s head and kicked a police officer. Rochester Police Lt. Tom Fuadskar says officers were called to the Salvation Army downtown around 8 a.m. Wednesday on the report of a person being disorderly and physically aggressive with staff. Officers learned the subject, identified as 29-year-old Mahamad Abikar, dumped out his coffee before breaking the cup it was in over a staff member’s head.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Houston County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Houston County, MN
City
Brownsville, MN
City
Houston, MN
City
Hokah, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Houston County, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KFIL Radio

Rural Rochester Man Sentenced For Armed Confrontations

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Rochester man has been sentenced to three years probation for a series of shootings on New Year's Day. 64-year-old Paul Reichel was also fined $500. He earlier admitted to gross misdemeanor harassment charges through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of six counts of second-degree assault.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Wabasha County Semi Truck Rollover Sends Driver to Hospital

Kellogg, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Durand, Wis. man was injured after his semi-truck rolled over in Wabasha County early Monday morning. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 60-year-old Randall Huppert was traveling south on Hwy. 61 south of Kellogg when his Kenworth semi left the roadway and rolled shortly before 5 a.m. The report says the truck came to rest in the median in the area of Hwy. 61 and 630th St.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Three Arrested for Assaulting Rochester Police Officers

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three Rochester residents are expected to face charges for allegedly assaulting three Rochester Police officers. The incident began Wednesday night when the Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the report of a 17-year-old girl with a compound leg fracture at the Edgewood Apartments in the 850 block of 16th Ave. Southeast shortly before 9 p.m. First responders requested the assistance of Rochester Police after reportedly seeing roughly a dozen people engaged in a fight when they arrived at the apartment complex.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#County Road#Traffic Accident#Mayo Clinic Health System#Southeast Minnesota Pools
KFIL Radio

Young Men Cited for Racing on Hwy. 52 in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two young men were cited for allegedly racing on Hwy. 52 in Rochester last week. The citation indicates a Minnesota State Trooper was conducting stationary radar shortly after 7 p.m. on the 2nd St. Southwest onramp when he spotted two northbound vehicles approaching the 2nd St. Southwest overpass at a high rate of speed.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Man and Woman Charged for Rochester Apartment Complex Break-ins

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Minnesota residents are facing a laundry list of charges for allegedly breaking into multiple buildings in a Rochester apartment complex and stealing coins from washing machines and dryers. The criminal complaint says surveillance footage shows 30-year-old Stephanie Bellanger and 37-year-old Cody Hendrickson of Richfield breaking...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Police Investigating Possible Overdose Death in Park

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a possible overdose death reported in Cook Park Sunday evening. A Police Spokesperson said officers were called to the park shortly before 7:30 p.m. by a man who was there with a 39-year-old female friend. The man said he went to check on her after she had been in a restroom for a long time and noticed she was not breathing.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Birds Blamed For Large Power Outage in SE Minnesota

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
CHATFIELD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KFIL Radio

Risk of Severe Weather in SE Minnesota Saturday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center released an outlook for Saturday that shows most of southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin has a level three risk of seeing numerous severe thunderstorms. The preliminary outlook says the potentially severe storms could strike between the late afternoon and evening.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

What’s Up with the Strange Half Wall in this Minnesota Bar?

Have you ever seen anything weird at a bar or restaurant in Rochester, MN? Not someone doing something weird, like a weird design. For example, I know there's a secret button in the women's bathroom at The Tap House West End. There's a bar in Duluth that also has a weird design: a half wall. What the heck is that doing there?
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Top 10 Things People in Rochester Love about the Olmsted County Fair

The Olmsted County Fair is one of the biggest and most exciting events in Rochester, Minnesota. This year, you can enjoy all of the fun at the fair starting July 25th until July 31st at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds. Before you start driving to the fair, check out the list below of the top 10 favorites of the fair according to people in Rochester.
KFIL Radio

New Roundabout Approved For SW Rochester Intersection

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council voted last night to proceed with the development of a new roundabout at an increasingly busy intersection just off South Broadway at the south end of the city. By a unanimous vote, the Council authorized a nearly $160,000 contract to design...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Zumbro Falls Area Man Sentenced For Father’s Murder

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Zumbro Falls area man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for murdering his father. 46-year-old James Riley previously entered into a plea agreement with Wabasha County prosecutors and admitted to a second-degree murder charge. A first-degree murder charge that was issued by the Wabasha County Grand Jury was dismissed through the plea deal.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy