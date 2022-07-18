ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Cheney struggles in Republican primary against Trump-backed candidate

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Ward, Yahoo News, joins Shep Smith...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 21

Texas254
2d ago

she's gone in November. Biden will be impeached in January for disobeying his oath of office for not securing our Southern border and allowing an invasion..

Reply(1)
10
bounty hunter
3d ago

vote her out. she will end up even more powerful in the Biden administration. careful what you wish for!

Reply(10)
8
patriot
1d ago

Democrats will give her money and new job within Democratic Party. She was always one of them

Reply
4
