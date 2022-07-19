ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-Corn dips as U.S. crop report eases supply concerns

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost ground on Tuesday with prices under pressure after a weekly report showed the condition of the U.S. crop is stabilising in its key phase of development, easing concerns over global supplies. Wheat rose for a second session. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Prices collapse at day's end | Thursday, July 21, 2022

Corn and soybean prices fell below support today as prices sold off hard again into the close. Wheat closed lower after trading higher most of the day. The combination of improved weather forecasts, fund selling, and lower energy prices put pressure on prices. This does not seem logical at a time when the U.S. crop is probably getting smaller. As I look ahead to next week, I expect crop conditions to take a 2-3% decline in the Monday USDA Crop Progress report.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy, corn futures ease on improving U.S. weather; wheat firms

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures fell on Wednesday on forecasts for improving weather in the Midwest, including rains next week that should boost crop production prospects, analysts said. Wheat futures rose as traders awaited the outcome of Egyptian wheat purchase negotiations, as well as talks...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-IGC trims forecast for 2022/23 world corn crop, cites EU drought stress

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2022/23 global corn output, largely driven by drought stress in the European Union. In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body reduced its 2022/23 world corn (maize) crop outlook by 1 million tonnes to 1.189...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures hit eight-month low, wheat falls more than 2%

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid 1.5% on Friday, with the market falling to its lowest in almost eight months, as forecasts of favourable U.S. weather eased global supply worries. Wheat fell more than 2% on expectations of higher supplies from the Black Sea region after Russia...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache leaves India 2022/23 wheat crop estimate at 99 million T

July 21 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in New Delhi:. "The weak southwest monsoon in first half of June 2022 slowed ongoing plantings of the kharif (fall harvested) season crops. Plantings will recover under adequate soil moisture conditions with the revival of monsoon starting the third week of June, along with expected normal precipitation in July. On July 6, India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry notified authorizing the export of wheat flour and other products ... only on the recommendation of Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Export of Wheat. Based on the domestic market supply situation, FAS New Delhi continues to estimate market year (MY) 2022/2023 wheat production at 99 million metric tons (MMT), exports at 6 MMT, and ending stocks at 8.5 MMT."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn drops for 3rd session as U.S. rains boost crop prospects; wheat firms

SINGAPORE, July 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Thursday as forecasts for rains in dry parts of the U.S. Midwest raised hopes of a bumper crop. Wheat edged higher as the market awaited Egyptian wheat purchase negotiations as well as talks on a possible deal to resume sea grain shipments from war-torn Ukraine.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Argentina grains exchange cuts forecast for wheat-planting area

BUENOS AIRES, July 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat-planting area for the 2022/2023 harvesting season is estimated at 6.1 million hectares (15.1 million acres), down from a previously estimated 6.2 million hectares, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. The revised forecast is the fifth cut that the exchange has...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans fall as rain forecast boosts U.S. crop prospects

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell to two-week lows and new-crop soybeans hit a six-month low on Thursday as forecasts for rain in dry parts of the U.S. Midwest raised hopes for bumper crops, traders said. Wheat futures turned lower in choppy trade as brokers monitored negotiations...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Corn futures hit near 8-month low, wheat drops over 2%

Chicago corn futures slid 1.1% on Friday, with the market falling to its lowest in almost eight months as forecasts of favourable U.S. weather eased global supply worries. Wheat fell more than 2% on expectations of higher supplies from the Black Sea region as Russia and Ukraine are due to sign a deal to open ports for grain shipments.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

EU plans to ease crop rotation rules as global food risks mount

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday proposed a temporary suspension of EU crop rotation rules to increase cereal production and help head off a global food security crisis due to the impact of the war in Ukraine. The European Union executive said in a statement that...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures end mixed as cash markets lift front contract

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed mixed on Thursday, with the front August contract gaining against back months as a heat wave in the Midwest and Plains helped support nearby cash hog prices, traders said. CME August lean hog futures settled up 1.425 cents...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat down 5% on Ukraine grain export deal; corn sags, soy rallies

(Recasts; updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline, changes dateline from previous PARIS) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell more than 5% on Friday to their lowest level since February after Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, traders said. Corn fell about 1% on the news but soybean futures rebounded from multi-month lows. As of 12:50 p.m. CDT (1750 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade September wheat was down 44-1/4 cents at $7.62 per bushel after dipping to $7.58-1/2, its lowest since Feb. 4. December corn was down 5-3/4 cents at $5.67-3/4 a bushel while November soybeans were up 15-1/2 cents at $13.17, bouncing after a dip to $12.88-1/2, a six-month low. The Russia-Ukraine accord, which crowned two months of talks brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, raised hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased. Speaking at the signing ceremony in Istanbul, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the deal opens the way to significant volumes of commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Ukraine and Russia are among the world's biggest grain exporters. Meanwhile, export demand for U.S. wheat has been slow, despite a plunge in futures. CBOT September wheat has tumbled more than $5 a bushel, or 41%, since mid-May. "There is business around on the break in price. But we are not getting any of it; we are still $40 a tonne over world values," said Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates, a Chicago brokerage. Buyers from China purchased large volumes of Australian and French wheat this week, European traders said. CBOT corn faced additional pressure from improving weather in the U.S. Midwest that should bolster crop prospects. "Rain is expected across the Corn Belt over the next week, with the heaviest amounts expected in southern and eastern portions," space technology company Maxar said in a daily weather note. Soybeans bounced, although the benchmark November contract was on track to post a weekly decline of nearly 2%, reflecting better crop weather and weak domestic cash markets. "The big story in beans has been the cratering in the basis over the past couple of weeks," Linn said, noting that soy processors have slowed purchases of pricey old-crop soybeans, opting to wait for the autumn harvest of the 2022 crop. (Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

In Syria, a poor wheat harvest adds to food worries

QAMISHLI, Syria, July 21 (Reuters) - Poor rainfall, fuel shortages, soaring fertilizer prices: it's been a bad year for farmers in northeastern Syria where a disappointing wheat crop looks set to deal another blow to food supplies in a country grappling with climate change and war. Farmer Mohamed Hussein said...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 2-5 cents, corn down 13-16 cents, soy down 15-20 cents

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 5 cents per bushel * Wheat easing as traders assess potential for resumption of Black Sea exports from Ukraine. Concerns about heat stressing European wheat crop continue to underpin the market, limiting declines. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat totaled 511,100 tonnes in the week ended July 14. That was in line with trade forecasts that ranged from 300,000 to 850,000 tonnes. * Insurers will only be willing to cover ships sailing through a proposed corridor to get Ukrainian grain out if there are arrangements for international navy escorts and a clear strategy to deal with sea mines. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded 4-3/4 cents lower at $8.14-3/4 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 2-1/2 cents at $8.68, and MGEX September spring wheat was last 8 cents lower at $9.16-1/4. CORN - Down 13 to 16 cents per bushel * Forecasts for rains across much of the U.S. Midwest during the next 10 days, seen as critical for crop development, pressuring corn futures. Outlook for cooler weather next week that will relieve stress on the region's crops add pressure. * Corn export sales totaled 604,100 tonnes, near the high end of expectations for zero to 700,000 tonnes. * CBOT September corn futures last traded down 14-1/4 cents at $5.78 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last down 15-3/4 cents at $5.74-1/4. SOYBEANS - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Soybean futures hit lowest since July 6 during overnight trading, pressured by the Midwest weather outlook and weakness in energy prices that stoked fears of a global recession and falling demand. * Export sales of soybeans were 458,200 tonnes. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total had ranged from -200,000 to 700,000 tonnes. * CBOT August soybeans last traded down 16-1/4 cents at $14.32-3/4 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last down 19-3/4 cents at $13.12-1/2. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by David Evans)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Fertilizer cargo from Russia heads to U.S. as many worry about food shortages

HOUSTON/WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - A tanker carrying a liquid fertilizer product from Russia is about to arrive in the United States, sources and vessel tracking data showed in recent days, at a time of widespread worry that sky-high global fertilizer prices could lead to food shortages. President Joe Biden's...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine has harvested 6.5 million tonnes of crops- prime minister

KYIV, July 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has already harvested 6.5 million tonnes of its new crop, the country's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday. "The government is maximally involved in supporting the agricultural sector — more than 40 billion hryvnias ($1.09 billion) of accessible loans have been issued," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Crop insurance industry to House committee: ‘Stay the course’

Representatives of several lobbying groups testified Wednesday at a House hearing on crop insurance ahead of the 2023 farm bill, describing the program as one of the best tools available to protect farmers from crop losses, regardless of farm size. Currently the U.S. government pays out more than $7 billion...
U.S. POLITICS

