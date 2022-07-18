Missing person – Edin Meza Cornelio

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police report that on June 18, 2002, TPD Violent Crimes Unit detectives responded to the area of Hamilton and Hudson Streets to investigate a man wearing a body satchel in possession of a gun. Upon their arrival, they observed Henry Hutchinson, 37, matching the clothing description and wearing a cross-body satchel standing by the store. As detectives approached Hutchinson, he quickly fled on foot leading Detectives Lukas Kulis and Gianni Zappley on a foot pursuit. He was apprehended and arrested for obstructing the administration of law. A search revealed a loaded stolen Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver loaded with three rounds of hollow point ammunition, 52 decks of heroin, and $682.00 US currency that was confiscated as suspected drug proceeds.

