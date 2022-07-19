On3 analyst names pick for Michigan's starting QB next season

Christmas Tree Shops in the United States will soon have a new moniker, and that includes a Flint, Michigan location. It's causing a pretty big reaction from people, too. Brace yourself, Christmas Tree Shops will be rebranded as CTS. The new name has already been implanted on the CTS Facebook page. As for the sign at the CTS Miller Road location, as of now it still reads Christmas Tree Shops. I did call the store in Flint and an employee did answer by saying 'Christmas Tree Shops'. I inquired about the CTS name and was told by the helpful employee that she refers to the store as both Christmas Tree Shops and CTS. How long that will last is unclear at this time.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO