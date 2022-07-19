ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

On3 analyst names pick for Michigan's starting QB next season

By Ethan Stone
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAh yes, a good ole fashioned quarterback controversy. If you can call it that. Who do you pick if you are Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, uber-talented, high-upside sophomore J.J McCarthy or veteran Cade McNamara? Really, it’s a...

Cars 108

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Praises Sheriff Swanson at Genesee County Ignite Event

University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh visited the Genesee County Jail today (7/21), praising Sheriff Chris Swanson for his work in the community. Harbaugh and several of his team's players served meals at the jail and spoke with inmates as part of Sheriff Swanson's IGNITE program. Swanson's pet project is designed to educate inmates in order to prepare them to successfully re-enter society.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Scott Bieda Announced as Michigan’s Offensive Coordinator

(Photo Courtesy of Lafayette Athletics) Michigan has announced the hiring of Scott Bieda as the Wolverines’ next offensive coordinator. Bieda fills the vacancy left by Justin Turri earlier this summer after he took the head coaching job at St. John’s. Inside Lacrosse’s Ty Xanders first reported the news...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Iowa announces Kinnick Stadium sellouts for 2 key games in 2022

The 2022 college football season is quickly approaching, and Iowa already has a pair of sellouts on the calendar. On Wednesday, Iowa announced that games against Iowa State and Michigan have already sold out. The Cyclones come to town for the Cy-Hawk Trophy on Sept. 10. The Wolverines will come to Kinnick Stadium for a B1G Championship Game rematch on Oct. 1.
IOWA CITY, IA
Five dank news nuggets from across Michigan

Nowadays, there’s simply too much cannabis news in Michigan for me to keep track of it all in one column every week. So, to help keep local stoners informed, here’s another installment of “Seeds and Stems” — an assortment of cannabis products and news from the last month that I’ve personally plucked from the grinder and rolled up just for your consumption. Enjoy.
LANSING, MI
Watch Midwest Guy in Honda Ruin Midwest Guy in McLaren’s Day

You think you've had a bad day? Grab some popcorn and watch this. It's a video that shows the moment a Midwest guy in a Honda ruined a Midwest guy in a McLaren's day big time. This happened in Birmingham, Michigan (basically Detroit). Here's the backstory that shows why this fender bender hurt just a little bit more than most:
BIRMINGHAM, MI
This Michigan Town is No. 2 on the 100 Best Places to Live List

For nearly a decade now, the crew at Livability has put together a list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America. As it turns out, one Michigan town is very high on the list this year, coming in at No. 2. We should have some Michigan pride about this great showing.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Popular Flint Store Will Soon Be Changing Its Name

Christmas Tree Shops in the United States will soon have a new moniker, and that includes a Flint, Michigan location. It's causing a pretty big reaction from people, too. Brace yourself, Christmas Tree Shops will be rebranded as CTS. The new name has already been implanted on the CTS Facebook page. As for the sign at the CTS Miller Road location, as of now it still reads Christmas Tree Shops. I did call the store in Flint and an employee did answer by saying 'Christmas Tree Shops'. I inquired about the CTS name and was told by the helpful employee that she refers to the store as both Christmas Tree Shops and CTS. How long that will last is unclear at this time.
FLINT, MI
Oakland County man wins $139,221 after thinking Michigan Lottery email may have been scam

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When he got an email saying that he had won $139,221 from the Michigan Lottery, an Oakland County man thought it may have been a scam. "I played the Monthly Jackpot game once and didn’t realize it had a second chance component," he said. "My wife called me crying one day and told me about an email that had just came through informing me that I’d won a $139,221 Lottery prize. We agreed not to get too excited yet, thinking maybe it was a scam email."
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Michigan is Home to the Most Educated City in the U.S.

It appears Michigan is very educated, because for a second year in a row, the Mitten is home to the No. 1 most educated city in the entire U.S. We have several great public universities, as well as lots of private ones, so it’s no big surprise, but still nice to see us top the national list.
MICHIGAN STATE

