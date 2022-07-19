ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron, Westbrook, AD vow to stay on same page going into 2022-23 season

By Dana Gauruder
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xvccf_0gkGMVXY00
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (left), guard Russell Westbrook (center) and forward LeBron James (right). Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Lakers stars LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis renewed their commitment to one another and their goal to win a championship together in a phone conversation during the first weekend of the Las Vegas Summer League, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The conversation was organized to make sure all three were on the same page as long as they’re still wearing the Lakers uniform. Eyebrows were raised when James and Westbrook seemingly ignored each other during the Laker’s first Summer League contest.

Westbrook, who opted in for final year of his contract at a $47M pricetag, has never requested a trade from the Lakers, according to Haynes’ sources.

Westbrook’s name has remained in the rumor mill this summer, particular as a potential trade piece for Nets guard Kyrie Irving. The trade chatter has seemingly intensified since Westbrook fired his longtime agent last week.

