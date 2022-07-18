MSU's Jayden Reed, Payton Thorne named Maxwell Award preseason watch list

Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

A pair of Spartans have been named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list for most outstanding player in college football.

Quaterback Payton Thorne and wide receiver Jayden Reed were both named on Monday as Maxwell Award preseason watch list selections. According to a press release from Michigan State, The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

Thorne is entering his second season as the starting quarterback for the Spartans, and is coming off a record-setting year. Thorne threw for a school-record 27 touchdowns this past season and more than 3,000 yards.

Reed was a first team All-American selection by the American Football Coaches Association for as an all-purpose player. He should again this year be an explosive weapon for the Spartans on offense and in special teams.

