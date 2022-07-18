ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU's Jayden Reed, Payton Thorne named Maxwell Award preseason watch list

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OEJn7_0gkGMHQc00
Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

A pair of Spartans have been named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list for most outstanding player in college football.

Quaterback Payton Thorne and wide receiver Jayden Reed were both named on Monday as Maxwell Award preseason watch list selections. According to a press release from Michigan State, The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

Thorne is entering his second season as the starting quarterback for the Spartans, and is coming off a record-setting year. Thorne threw for a school-record 27 touchdowns this past season and more than 3,000 yards.

Reed was a first team All-American selection by the American Football Coaches Association for as an all-purpose player. He should again this year be an explosive weapon for the Spartans on offense and in special teams.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pitt Head Coach takes shot at Nebraska’s Offensive Coordinator

It turns out not everyone is a fan of new Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. On the most recent episode of “Bazzy’s Black & Gold Banter,” Pitt Panthers Head Coach Pat Narduzzi made several comments criticizing his ex-offensive coordinator, Mark Whipple. Narduzzi believed that Whipple was too stubborn to run the football and only wanted to throw, regardless of the situation. “Our old offensive coordinator had no desire to run the ball. Everybody knew it. He was stubborn. Wake Forest was 118th in run defense and we threw the ball every down. When we ran it, we ran it for 10...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas doesn't scary anyone at getting to QB, so Pittman wants that to change

The Arkansas pass-rush has been subpar for a while now. But Arkansas coach Sam Pittman expects that to change in 2022. The last time the Razorbacks defense finished in the top-half of the SEC in sacks was in 2013 when future NFLers Chris Smith and Trey Flowers were making waves at defensive end. Last year’s Arkansas team had just 25 sacks, the second worst mark in the league just in front of Vanderbilt’s nine.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama hoops star reaches buyout with Thunder, signs with Warriors

Former Alabama forward JaMychal Green reached a contract buyout agreement with the Oklahoma City Thunder and signed with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Just a month ago, Green and a 2027 first-round draft pick were traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Thunder for Peyton Watson. Now, it appears that the native of Montgomery, Alabama is set to join the reigning NBA Champions in Golden State.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swarthmore College#Msu#College Football#American Football#Spartans#The Maxwell Award#All American#Twitter Robertbondy5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Iowa Hawkeyes’ Fran McCaffery had to say in previewing his 2022-23 roster

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2021-22 men’s basketball season was a memorable one. Iowa rifled through the 2022 Big Ten Tournament, winning four games in four days to capture the program’s third all-time conference tournament title. Overall, Iowa ended the season 26-10 (12-8 Big Ten). Over the past three seasons, the Hawkeyes have combined to win 68 games and finished each season ranked in the final Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports. Now, after enjoying one of the national player of the year candidates each of the past three seasons in Luka Garza for two and Keegan Murray last...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN believes this Patriots' rookie can make immediate splash

Draft pundits are beginning to take stock of the New England Patriots 2022 draft class. One ESPN analyst believes a certain draft pick can make an impact right away. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was taken by the Patriots in the second round of the draft. The speedster from Baylor is coming off a 2021 season that saw him record 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buckeye kicker leaving early for opportunity in MLFB

The new and exciting Major League Football will be kicking off its season on August 6, and they have already made a splash announcing that former Ohio State assistant coach, Bill Conley, will be the head coach of the Ohio Force. We have also already covered that another former Buckeye joined their coaching ranks in Winfield Garnett as the defensive line coach for the Force.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy