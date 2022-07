This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the night of July 16th, Officers were dispatched to a careless and imprudent driver in the 1000 block of West 10th Street. Witnesses provided updated locations as the suspect drove across town. Officers made contact with him at his address. The driver provided a breath sample that showed his BAC was above 0.08. Yeison Lopez Tello, 22, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and transported to the Pettis County Jail.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO