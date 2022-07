LEXINGTON, Kentucky – California beach volleyball earned the Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 season from the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Cal was one of more than 1,200 teams across all of collegiate and high school volleyball to be honored and one of 36 Division I beach programs to earn the 2021-22 USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award.

