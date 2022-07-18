Most valuable crops grown in Mississippi

States like Arizona, Nevada, and California are experiencing long-term water shortages and drought. The Colorado River is at historic lows. Last year the state of Arizona asked Congress to study the possibility of diverting water from the Mississippi to the West to solve their water issues in states with depleted water sources.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, July 20, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced he made four appointments to the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund. He appointed Dason Colin Maloney, of Tupelo, to represent the First Congressional District, Van K. Ray, of Yazoo City, to...
Janyne Crapeau normally gets a steady stream of customers from Louisiana at the Turtle Landing, a restaurant and bar she owns just over the state line in Pearlington, Mississippi, but since the U.S. 90 bridge over the West Pearl River was shut down in late May, that business has been lost.
(The Center Square) – An outdoors-focused stewardship board is getting four new members, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said. The Republican governor announced Wednesday afternoon that he has made four appointments to the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund. The board was created in April after Reeves signed House Bill 606, the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Act.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Catfish producers in Mississippi are receiving good prices for their products, but they’re facing issues from high heat and high costs for feed and fuel. Mississippi has 34,100 acres of catfish ponds found mostly in the Delta, with some scattered in Noxubee, Lowndes and Chickasaw counties in east Mississippi. According to […]
According to city officials, medical marijuana cultivation is only allowed in agricultural or industrial zones. Leaders hope to approve hiring a new police officer within minutes. Gulfport School District trains for active shooting ahead of new school year. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. About 870 teachers, staff and faculty members...
A county-owned Mississippi hospital system that wants to put itself up for sale says one of its main financial challenges is the decision by the state’s elected officials not to extend Medicaid to provide insurance coverage for the working poor. “Mississippi is one of 12 states that did not...
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Voters in south Mississippi have filled an empty seat in the state House of Representatives. Military veteran Jeffrey Hulum III won a special election Tuesday in House District 119 in Harrison County. He defeated Gary Fredericks, president of the Gulfport branch of the NAACP. Candidates run without party labels in Mississippi […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its final transfer to the state for Fiscal year 2022, bringing the total to $121,570,750.80. The June 2022 transfer was $7,779,746.07. Counting that transfer, the MLC generated $80 million to assist with roads and bridges, plus $41,570,750.80 for the Education Enhancement fund during FY22. In […]
More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income. Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to...
The Mississippi Center for Public Policy announces Leadership Academy. (Jackson, MS): The Mississippi Center for Public Policy announced the launch of...
Construction is set to begin next year on a mega-size Buc-ee’s, the first planned for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast region. Buc-ee’s announced earlier this year it planned to open a location in Pass Christian, its first in Mississippi and the closest yet to New Orleans. The store will be part of a 140-acre mixed-use commercial park development that could eventually be home to retail, hotels, medical and office spaces.
Doctors at Mississippi’s largest hospital say we’ve entered a new phase of the COVID pandemic with the latest omicron variant to blame for most of the new cases. Infectious disease experts at the University of Mississippi Medical Center say anyone who’s exposed is certain to get it– even those who’ve tested positive for earlier variants. The State Health Department reported almost 3300 new cases statewide over the weekend. But UMMC says the actual number is probably much higher because not many people are being tested and those doing tests at home may not be reporting the results. The Health Department says community levels of COVID-19 are high in about 40 per cent of Mississippi’s counties including Attala, Leake and Neshoba.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi has been increasing over the last few weeks. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported there were 3,291 new cases on Monday, July 18. Five deaths were reported. The new cases were reported to the department between July 15 through July 17. […]
The owner of one of Mississippi’s iconic restaurants says he is ready to sell the landmark after having been in his family for nearly nine decades. WLBT News reports that Jerry Kountouris, 74, is looking to sell the Mayflower Café, believed to be oldest operating restaurant in Jackson.
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A former hunting and outdoor equipment production...
A popular detour some drivers use when there’s traffic congestion on Interstate 10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line is closed indefinitely. The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 has been closed since May 24 when workers with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development discovered “significant deterioration” of the deck supports, according to Chris Welty, the public information officer for DOTD.
The CEO of a financially troubled hospital in the Mississippi Delta has resigned as the hospital continues to pursue a possible joint operating agreement with a larger medical center. Jason Studley announced his resignation from Greenwood Leflore Hospital on Friday in a memo to the hospital’s employees and medical staff,...
JACKSON, Miss. — There will soon be more places to park for those who attend the Mississippi State Fair. Mississippi Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson said the old Dennery's restaurant on that sat on Greymont Avenue has been torn down and will be converted to a parking lot. Gipson said...
