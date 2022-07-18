Hot and humid again Tuesday; some relief later this week

Today and tomorrow will be the hottest days of this week with dangerously high heat and humidity with little to no relief by the middle to end of this week. Today will be hot and humid with plenty of sunshine mixed in. Temperatures will be dangerously hot with highs in the mid-90s, but due to the humidity in the area, the heat index today may reach up to 100 degrees. Due to this high heat and humidity, a heat advisory will go into effect at 12 pm this afternoon and remain in effect through the day and night tonight. Temperatures will remain warm overnight as they dip into the mid-70s by as some showers and thunderstorms move through the area after 3 am Tuesday morning. As of right now, we aren’t looking at anything severe for our area, however, there is a severe weather threat in far northern Minnesota. Due to the threat being close enough to home along with having sunshine, heat, and humidity in the area today in general, we will continue to monitor tonight’s storms in the chance they strengthen to severe potential. The good news is, if any storms strengthen to severe potential, we are looking mainly at very large hail and damaging winds/ wind gusts. The threat of tornadoes is very low.

