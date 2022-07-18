ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot and humid again Tuesday; some relief later this week

By Shawn Cable
Cover picture for the articleIt is hot! With heat index values from 98 to 104 degrees possible across much of Minnesota, a Heat Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon. A cold front will bring a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms late tonight into Tuesday morning, followed by some relief from the heat and humidity...

