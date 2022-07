Mount Airy Wesleyan Church will be hosting a gospel music concert on Saturday, August 6 at 6 p.m. featuring multiple Dove Award nominees The Sound. The Sound is a family group made up of gospel music veteran Rob Mills and his two sons, Levi and Jacob. Their distinct, country-pop inspired style has captured the attention and affection of fans around the world. The Sound has performed live for thousands of gospel music enthusiasts and has been viewed by millions on television and via social media.

