Rapper Ja Rule, R&B artist Ashanti are coming to Hawaii

By Stephanie Shinno
 4 days ago
Courtesy of TMREVENTS.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two well-known recording artists are returning to Hawaii for one night of hits from the late 90s.

American rapper Ja Rule and R&B songwriter and singer Ashanti will be performing at the Aloha Tower Marketplace on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Ja Rule, is a rapper from Queens, New York who debuted his song “Holla Holla” in 1999. He produced many hits for other artists that made it to the top 20 on the U.S. Billboard.

Ja Rule sold over 30 million records globally and became the best-selling rapper in 2001.

Courtesy of TMREVENTS.
Courtesy of TMREVENTS.

Ashanti wrote catchy melodies and verses for herself and other artists for 20 years. Her tomboy vibe and next-door homegirl attitude attributed to her success. Her music was unique and after six studio albums, she won a Grammy, two American Music Awards, two Soul Train Awards and six ASCAP Awards, according to TMREVENTS.

Other performers on Saturday include Hawaii DJs Anit, Osnizzle and DJ CJ Park. This performance will be hosted by the Power 104.3 radio station.

Tickets will be available starting on Saturday, July 23.

For ticket information, click here.

