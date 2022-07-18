ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams defender draws six-game suspension for PEDs

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl defense is off to a bumpy beginning. Sarah Barshop of ESPN reported on Monday that Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck, Wife Michelle Go Viral Wednesday Night

Joe Buck continues to get more ingrained in ESPN's culture. Wednesday night, the longtime Fox Sports play-by-play announcer made his debut at The ESPYS in Los Angeles. Buck was joined at the red carpet event by his wife, longtime sports reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck. Beisner-Buck has worked for ESPN for several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

LeBron Has 2-Word Response To Teddy Bridgewater's Statement

Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater called out his fellow peers to start acting like role models. "Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he's gangsta," Bridgewater said. "You went to school, attended those classes, and some even got their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that's on that but the remaining 98.5% are only 'football tough.'
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas A&M Suspension News

Earlier this morning, the football world learned that Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday morning by campus police. According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, he faces charges of DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing fewer than two ounces of marijuana. It didn't...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Brown
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Significant Injury News

With some NFL teams already reporting for training camp, we're seeing our first wave of players placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. A total of 15 players from around the league were put on the PUP list today, ranging from New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger to veterans like Patriots center David Andrews, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Jets offensive linemen George Fant and Mekhi Becton.
NFL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant coach

The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Chargers#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Espn#Athletic#Texas A M Star Brown
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Promised To LeBron James And Anthony Davis That He Would Make Sacrifices To Fit With The Team Before He Got Traded, Lakers Insider Jovan Buha Reveals

Over the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have been very focused on making their current Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook make it work. The reason for that is the fact that the current rumors suggest their target, Kyrie Irving, might not leave the Brooklyn Nets after all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks Nick Saban Is 'Walking Down Dangerous Road'

At SEC Media Days, Alabama head coach Nick Saban commented on the current NIL policies in the NCAA. “I don’t dislike name, image and likeness. I’m all for the players. I want players to do well," Saban said. "Our players did extremely well last year. They made over three million in name, image and likeness so I’m all for the players being able to do as well as they can and use their [NIL] to create value for themselves. We have a great brand at Alabama so players are going to be enhanced because of the value that our brand can help them create…[NIL] is not an issue for us at Alabama.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Names His "Sneaky" Super Bowl Pick

ESPN's Mike Greenberg knows that his beloved Jets have no shot of winning the Super Bowl this year, but there's another team out west that Greeny sees as surprise contenders in 2022. Speaking on Wednesday morning's "Get Up," Greenberg told castmates Ryan Clark, Jeremy Fowler and Mike Tannenbaum that he...
NFL
AllPanthers

Cleveland Browns Sign Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Rosen, the former 10th overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 draft, most recently spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. After just one year with the Cardinals, the franchise decided to go in a different direction by drafting Kyler Murray with the 1st overall pick in 2019. Rosen had a 3-10 record as Arizona's starter and threw 14 interceptions to just 11 touchdowns while completing a measly 55% of his passes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Raiders Go To Familiar Pipeline Again, Sign USFL Touchdown Reception Leader

Continuing a busy offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders chose to add more depth to their wide receiver group today by signing Isaiah Zuber. He’s the current USFL touchdown reception leader who formerly played for the Houston Gamblers. As the team prepares for training camp and the upcoming Hall of Fame game, let’s take a look at the squad’s newest member.
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Release Veteran Defensive Player

The Las Vegas Raiders have released veteran safety Dallin Leavitt ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Leavitt confirmed this move with a message on his Instagram. "The last 4 years have been the dream I’ve been chasing since I was 6 years old. I want to say thank you to my teammates, coaches and Raider Nation over the years. Made some relationships that will last a lifetime and am going to truly miss my teammates here in Vegas. Love," he wrote.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Giants Quarterback Rumor

Over the past few days, the New York Giants have been linked to a potential quarterback trade. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's name started being connected to the Giants - though it's unclear why. The Giants have Daniel Jones on the last year of his contract and it makes sense to see what he can do.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Browns' Decision On Jimmy Garoppolo

The Cleveland Browns aren't going to be pursuing Jimmy Garoppolo. Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are content with Jacoby Brissett backing up Deshaun Watson, even though the latter is set to be suspended for part (or all) of this season. NFL fans aren't surprised by this latest...
CLEVELAND, OH
FastBreak on FanNation

TRADE RUMORS: Shocking Kevin Durant Update

On Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst was on Get Up, and he provided an update on the situation with the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Windhorst: "From what I understand, the trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to trickle. You can still get some Nets folks on the phone if you want to make an offer, but they are not aggressively, I am told, making outgoing calls. The league is about to go on their first significant vacations in two-years, people are scattering to Europe and the National Parks, and Kevin Durant is still a Net and I don't think that's going to change in the short-term future."
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
138K+
Followers
18K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy