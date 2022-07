Another long and at times dangerous heat wave begins Wednesday. The Heat Advisory originally issued for today has been extended to Thursday evening for all of North Alabama. Actual air temperatures will reach the upper 90s. Heat index values will be as high as 107 this afternoon and Thursday afternoon. Continue to take extra heat precautions over the next few days. Stay hydrated and limit your time outside. If you do have to be outside, take frequent breaks indoors. Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s through and early next week (and maybe beyond that). However, the humidity will ease just enough to keep feels like temperature near 100 degrees as opposed to 105 or higher.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO