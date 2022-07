Sandra Bullock may be in several of your favorite movies, but her favorite role to date is being a mom. "It's just like being a mom, I finally realize, 'Oh, this is what I was supposed to do when I grew up," she said. "Not be an actress; to be a mom. . . . This is my purpose," she told Today in 2018 of her two adopted children, Louis and Laila. The "Ocean's 8" star — among many, many other films — adopted both of her children from Louisiana after witnessing the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina.

