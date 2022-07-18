Women's Tennis Fall Schedule is Available

Located on Long Island’s Gold Coast, the Mansion at Glen Cove is the perfect spot for a relaxing retreat for Main Line residents. DRIVE TIME: 2 hours, 30 minutes. Situated on Long Island’s Gold Coast, where Gilded Age tycoons built palatial homes surrounded by acres of immaculate landscaping at the turn of the last century, the Mansion at Glen Cove is a regal Georgian home on 55 acres of meticulously tended lawns. Dine at the mansion’s upscale restaurant or alfresco in the garden or by the pool. And be sure to book an invigorating treatment at the on-site MYW Studio Massage, or an indoor or outdoor stand-up paddleboard session at the yoga studio.

GLEN COVE, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO