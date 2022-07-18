Women's Tennis Fall Schedule is Available

The women's tennis Fall 2022 schedule is now available. The Bearcats are set to open their season against St Joseph's – Long Island in an away match on September 8, followed by two more road matches against...
The Sachem High School North basketball team will have a game with Center Moriches High School on July 18, 2022, 15:00:00. Sachem High School NorthCenter Moriches High School. Click here for more details.
The men's and women's volleyball teams each earned academic honors with the American Volleyball Coaches Association. The women (3.5 GPA) and men (3.4 GPA) each recorded impressive team GPAs to earn the academic distinction for the 2021-22 year. A team was required to post a GPA of 3.3 or higher...
Located on Long Island’s Gold Coast, the Mansion at Glen Cove is the perfect spot for a relaxing retreat for Main Line residents. DRIVE TIME: 2 hours, 30 minutes. Situated on Long Island’s Gold Coast, where Gilded Age tycoons built palatial homes surrounded by acres of immaculate landscaping at the turn of the last century, the Mansion at Glen Cove is a regal Georgian home on 55 acres of meticulously tended lawns. Dine at the mansion’s upscale restaurant or alfresco in the garden or by the pool. And be sure to book an invigorating treatment at the on-site MYW Studio Massage, or an indoor or outdoor stand-up paddleboard session at the yoga studio.
On Saturday, June 16th, at around 2 P.M., Long Islanders spotted two different sharks on the beach of Robert Moses Field 5. Two men were fishing and caught the sharks on their lines. This event occured outside of the lifegaurded area. The second shark has been reported as significantly bigger...
Flavor-A-Bowl, the build-you-own-bowl restaurant has hit Farmingdale replacing SESAME Chinese Kitchen at 503 Conklin Street. Patrons start with a base of rice, stir fry or soup noodles, then add protein, essential toppings and a broth or sauce for rice bowls. Appetizers feature fried gyoza (pan-fried dumplings), popcorn chicken, and shumai....
Discover the best hotels in Hampton Bays, Southampton, Long Island, New York including Bowen's by the Bays, Bayview Resort, Colonial Shores Resort, Bay Watch Hotel & Marina, Hampton Maid, Bay Watch Hotel & Marina, The Inn Spot on the Bay, Ocean View Terrace Motel. 1. Bowen's by the Bays. 177...
Maoz Vegetarian was the only ”real food” kosher option inside Long Island’s Roosevelt Field Mall, a popular shopping destination in the heart of Nassau County, NY. The eatery opened its stand inside the mall 7 years ago, but it has closed this week and will be replaced by a similar non-kosher-certified eatery.
After renting the building at 2 East Main Street for years, the Smithtown Performing Arts Council (PAC) was able to purchase the Smithtown theater this May and now the nonprofit is looking to raise the money for an interior and exterior renovation. A GoFundMe page for the effort was set...
Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bronx; Dutchess; Kings; Nassau; New York; Orange; Putnam; Queens; Richmond; Rockland; Sullivan; Ulster; Westchester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRONX DUTCHESS KINGS NASSAU NEW YORK ORANGE PUTNAM QUEENS RICHMOND ROCKLAND SULLIVAN ULSTER WESTCHESTER
JONES BEACH, N.Y. - Many are seeking relief from the heat at the beach, but shark sightings are keeping people out of the water. Parts of Rockaway Beach were closed to swimming after several sharks were spotted Tuesday. There were also sightings at Atlantic Beach in Nassau County. "Sharks don't...
Named for a small Italian town on the Amalfi Coast, Vico, an Italian restaurant, opened in Farmingdale recently and is getting rave reviews on social media. Owner Joe Fortuna already has 317 Main Street and The Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale and is bringing an original concept to the place with Chef Eric LeVine, chef at 317 Main Street.
The Oyster Festival is coming back to the hamlet after two long years on Oct. 15 and 16 in Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay. The coronavirus pandemic put a crimp in the popular festival’s style the last couple of years, causing a cancellation in 2020 and a “virtual” festival in 2021, which wasn’t popular.
Located in Seaford and Stewart Manor, Spoons whips up soft-serve ice cream and shakes with cereals and toppings of your choice mixed in. This place is a must try for all you cereal lovers out there!. Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices. Photo by @raveneatsny. With about 20 locations on...
QUOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The body of a shark, with its jaw open and teeth bared, washed up on a Long Island shore on Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded to reports of the dead shark on the Ocean Beaches in Quogue around 9:30 a.m., officials said. The shark, which was around 7-8 feet long, […]
Dr. Adriana Espinosa, assistant professor, psychology, in The City College of New York’s Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership, is the principal investigator of a $467,205 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for an innovative study of tobacco use and its varying impact on white and Black adolescents. Entitled “An intersectional examination of early tobacco use among white and Black adolescents,” the two-year study also involves researchers from the University of Texas at Austin, and the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group, have marched through the streets of Long Island several times in recent months, waving flags and leaving some residents feeling threatened. As a Long Island-based anti-racism activist, Nia Adams said she felt a responsibility to respond — but struggles with how she...
A New York middle school is facing criticism after it supposedly neglected to inform parents it would survey students about their sexual orientation and if they identify as "transgender" or "non-binary."
Nassau County Legislator Debra Mulé (D – Freeport) recently joined the Freeport Chamber of Commerce and her colleagues in local government to celebrate the grand opening of Sparkle on Stage in Freeport. Spearheaded by Robyn Workman and her daughter Stephanie – both lifelong Freeport residents – Sparkle on Stage seeks to empower, enrich and entertain the community by providing venues for teaching and presenting all aspects of the performing arts.
Louis Jude Ferrigno Sr., an Italian American actor, and former professional bodybuilder was born on November 9, 1951. Ferrigno competed in bodybuilding and won the IFBB Mr. America and Mr. Universe titles twice in a row. He also starred in the documentary Pumping Iron. He is best known as an...
