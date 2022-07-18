Californians should decide whether its OK for their cars spy on them
2 days ago
Justin Kloczko follows tech privacy for Consumer Watchdog, a nonprofit that advocates for taxpayer and consumer interests. Personal car data is the new gold rush of the auto industry. Cars collect more data than our phones. Consumers deserve privacy in their vehicles, and California must lead the way on that...
July 10, 2022 -- Public health officials in California are urging caution and considering a potential return to indoor mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise due to the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, according to CBS News. Across the state, 35 of California’s 58 counties have reached the...
The largest private landowner in California is closing its forests to the public indefinitely beginning on July 1. Lumber giant Sierra Pacific Industries owns over 2 million acres of forestland across California, Washington and Oregon. The company, which is headquartered in Anderson, Calif., is one of America's biggest private landowners. In areas where SPI is not actively logging, the public can usually access the land for hiking, permitted fishing and hunting and cross-country skiing. But starting Friday, SPI's extensive holdings will be off-limits due to "extreme drought and wildfire conditions."
A transformer blew earlier today at the Hoover Dam, which sits on the Arizona-Nevada border. In a tweet, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam, reported that "the A5 transformer" caught fire at approximately 10 a.m. local time. No injuries were reported, and the power supply was apparently uninterrupted.
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul has been charged with DUI by prosecutors in Napa County after a crash last month. Fox News reported he was being charged after his blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.082 percent - the limit is 0.08. Paul, 82, had been at a dinner party hosted...
California’s iconic Giant Sequoias, nearly indestructible trees that can live for thousands of years, are under threat from a range of factors stemming from climate change. CNN’s Stephanie Elam reports.
Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-CA) out-of-state travels are drawing waves of negative headlines — and not for the first time. Newsom is currently on vacation with his family in Montana, which is blacklisted by the state of California over what the latter deems discriminatory laws against LGBT individuals. Last year, California banned state-funded travel to Montana after its Republican governor, Greg Gianforte, announced that transgender female students cannot compete in girls sports.
Yet again, a city in the West has seen the nation’s largest share of home sellers cutting their asking prices. In May, it was Provo, Utah. In June? Boise, Idaho. That’s according to the latest data from Redfin, which shows nearly two-thirds — 61.5% — of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in June. That’s the highest share of the 97 metro areas included in the national real estate brokerage’s analysis.
As an offshoot of CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, the news outlet also compiled a list of the worst states to live in. At the bottom of the list was Arizona, with the report calling the state the worst place to reside in the United States in 2022.
Millions of gallons of Colorado River water hurtle through the Hoover Dam every day, generating electricity for hundreds of thousands of homes. As a consequence, there is not as much in a river that supplies water to tens of millions of people and countless acres of farmland.
Firefighters in California have reportedly made progress on the Washburn Fire, which is threatening giant sequoias and a small community in Yosemite National Park. The wildfire has spread over 2,340 acres and is 25% contained. There are 545 personnel assigned to the fire. The flames have posed a danger to...
There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In California, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are less common than they are […]
Officials say three men are missing after they jumped into a California river to save an 8-year-old child who was struggling in the water. The men and the child were a part of a larger group of people who were camping and fishing close to the river. KCRA's Erin Heft reports.July 5, 2022.
Pickup trucks are popular in all 50 states but they're even more popular in some states than in others.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is putting pressure on Mexico over energy policies that Washington says unfairly favor Mexico’s state-owned electricity and oil companies over American competitors and clean-energy suppliers. The U.S. is demanding talks to resolve the dispute, starting a process Wednesday that could end in trade sanctions against Mexico. “We have repeatedly expressed serious concerns about a series of changes in Mexico’s energy policies and their consistency with Mexico’s commitments,″ U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement. She said “U.S. companies continue to face unfair treatment in Mexico.″ Mexico acknowledged Wednesday it had received a similar request for consultations from Canada. Mexico’s Economy Department said because the Canadian request “has certain elements in common” with the U.S. request, Mexico “will seek to maintain a coordinated process with both trading partners.”
A transformer exploded Tuesday at Hoover Dam, one of the nation's largest hydroelectric facilities, producing a thick cloud of black smoke and flames that were quickly extinguished. No one was hurt in the explosion near the base of the dam, an engineering marvel on the Colorado River that straddles the...
