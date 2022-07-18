ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Texas School Board Member Says Black Principal Was Fired For Being ‘Total Activist’

 4 days ago
A Texas school board member admitted a Black high school principal was placed on administrative leave after sharing his views on racism after the death of George Floyd, according to the Daily Beast. In a video posted to the Colleyville Citizens for Accountability Facebook group on July 8, Tammy...

