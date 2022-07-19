ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Woman shot to death during burglary in Boyle Heights

By Alex Medina
Boyle Heights Beat
Boyle Heights Beat
 4 days ago
A 32-year-old woman was fatally shot during a burglary in Boyle Heights early this month, authorities said. The homicide took place on the evening of July 5 near Fourth Street and Grande Vista Ave. Police say the burglar got into a...

Boyle Heights Beat

Boyle Heights Beat

Los Angeles, CA
Boyle Heights Beat offers a unique brand of community journalism, built around neighborhood meetings that youth reporters lead each quarter to solicit ideas and hear concerns.

