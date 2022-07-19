Woman shot to death during burglary in Boyle Heights

West Covina Police are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred on July 11. According to a press release, the suspect was involved in an altercation after ripping a chain off of someone's neck. However, the suspect, who officers estimate to be around 18-years-old, was able to elude capture and fled from the area on foot. He is believed to be 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds. Officers say he is either White or Hispanic, with brown hair. Witnesses to the incident said that if the suspect was located, they could positively identify him.Anyone with information was asked to contact police at (626) 939-8539.

WEST COVINA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO