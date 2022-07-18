ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Trending Rainbowt-shirt – All you need is a great friend and a full tank of gas golden bff 2022 shirt

Cover picture for the articleOnna House—named after the All you need is a great friend and a full tank of gas golden bff 2022 shirt moreover I love this word for woman in Japanese—will hold a permanent collection as well as rotating exhibits three times...

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
The Trend: Beach Party Fashion

Looking to embrace the summer heatwave tanning on the beach, or cool down in the ocean waters? For summer 2022, beach fashion is embracing a playful spirit in swimwear and beyond. Brands such as Montce, Cult Gaia, Frankies Bikinis and Tropic of C boast bold colors, playful prints and skin-baring...
7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
Jennifer Lopez Serves Effortless Street Style In Cropped T-Shirt With Colorful Bell Bottoms & Chunky Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez had a newlywed glow as she arrived at a dance studio in Los Angeles today. The world renowned pop icon headed back to the grind after a beautiful wedding to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas earlier this week. Lopez continued her summertime street style streak as she spotted stepping out of a vehicle and making her way into the building.
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands As She Sports Denim Shorts In London: Photos

Taylor Swift is currently visiting her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, in London, and new photos from July 14 show the happy couple holding hands and having a deep conversation over cups of coffee. Joe is currently starring in BBC drama Conversations With Friends, and she’s been busy re-recording her first few albums, but they both took time out of their busy schedules to go on an afternoon date in the English capital.
Why Puddle Pants Are the Perfect Antidote to Skinny Jeans

Puddle pants make up for what they lack in practicality with stylish insouciance. These slouchy slacks are distinguished by their long, pooling length that creates the silhouette of a puddle around the foot and ankle. Though they’re the kind of trend that might make a seamstress shudder, this devil-may-care approach to dragging your hemline along the ground accomplishes a distinct type of effortlessness, particularly when worn with chunky flats, sneakers, or sandals à la Zoe Kravitz and Bella Hadid.
Gia Giudice Rocks Yellow Crop Top & Matching Mini Skirt: Photo

Gia Giudice, 21, stunned in an all-yellow ensemble in her June 30 Instagram post. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a pic of herself and a gal pal at the latter’s 21st birthday celebration. Gia wore a yellow crop top and a matching mini skirt for the night out. She was remarkably tan which we’d obviously expect from Teresa Giudice‘s daughter!
Tessa Thompson Is the Best-Dressed Woman in Hollywood Right Now

Occasionally there are red-carpet moments that stop you in your tracks. Times when celebrities go against the grain and choose fashion that stands in contrast to what everyone else is wearing. These are rare and exciting, and make everyone’s lives, from the stylists to the designers, a little more interesting. Tessa Thompson’s team, backed by the celebrity dressing duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald—who go by the handle Wayman + Micah—are currently having a ball.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Natalia Dyer Wears Cut-Off Denim Shorts & Outkast T-Shirt In NYC

Natalia Dyer, 27, is living a very different life than her Stranger Things character, Nancy Wheeler. Unlike Nancy, who’s often seen fighting off monsters and exploring the Upside Down in the super popular Netflix series, Natalia is usually spending her free time walking around New York City and showing support for her favorite bands. And she did just that on Thursday, July 7, when she was pictured rocking a baggy Outkast t-shirt and cut-off denim shorts in the Big Apple.
Brad Pitt Rocks A Skirt & Chunky Boots At Berlin ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere

The Bullet Train cast has stopped in Berlin, and star Brad Pitt brought the wow factor to the red carpet! The 58-year-old actor, who plays Ladybug, one of the assassins on the train, rocked a brown knee-length, rugged skirt for the German premiere of the film on July 19. Brad is part of a distinguished group of men who have rocked skirts on the carpet, including Pete Davidson and Kanye West, which can be seen in the above gallery. He paired the bold look with a muted pink button-up that was left untucked and a loose-fitting blazer made of the same material as the skirt. He accessorized with several layers of silver pendant necklaces and black sunglasses and completed the look with black combat boots. His several leg tattoos could be seen on his right shin and his left calf.
Woman orders four size 18 jeans from River Island - and shares bizarre result

A River Island shopper was stunned when four pairs of the same size jeans she ordered arrived in 'completely different' sizes - with one even appearing 'half' the size of another. Zoe Evans was doing a spot of online shopping and was on the hunt for some new denim when she ordered four pairs of size 18 high-waisted straight jeans from the high street fashion brand.
Kendall Jenner Flaunted Her Toned Legs In The Shortest White Micro Mini While Partying In The Hamptons—We're Stunned!

Kendall Jenner just showed us all how styling summery white pieces is done in a chic party look! The supermodel, 26, donned a monochromatic ensemble to Fanatics entrepreneur Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party in the Hamptons. Jenner rocked a strapless, curve-hugging tube top and thigh-skimming micro mini skirt to the bash, and added a matching bag and strappy heels to complete her get-up.
Jordyn Woods Spins Chic Blazer With Patchwork Jeans & Sneakers With Karl-Anthony Towns at Acne Studios Paris Store Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Acne Studios is expanding its footprint. To celebrate its new location in Paris on Wednesday, the brand held an in-store cocktail with a packed crowd that included Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro, Snoh Aalegra, Russell Westbrook, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods. Woods accompanied her fiance Towns to the gathering in an off-white suit jacket and patched denim pants. Towns wore a casual yellow polo with denim jeans. This was the first of many events on the...
Jessica Biel Executes ‘Cool Girl’ Style in Tan Cargo Pants and Slingback Heels With Justin Timberlake at Dior Men’s Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Biel attended the Dior Men’s by Kim Jones Summer 2023 show in a laid-back outfit on Friday in Paris. As part of Paris Fashion Week, the actress arrived with her husband Justin Timberlake in matching outfits. The show which took place in Paris, France on June 24th showed a plethora of diverse and colorful menswear looks created by Dior’s Creative Director Kim Jones. The collection was built upon a spring-colored pallet with...
