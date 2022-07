In the heart of the council chambers, Jessica Lau began to pray. She’d already written down what she was going to tell the elected officials about their new plan to create Maui’s first safe space where people could sleep in their cars. She’d gone over the words so many times in her head. But as soon as the clerk called her name to testify and she stood in front of government leaders, she suddenly knew that she had to throw all that away.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO