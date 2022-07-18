ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Dried Blueberries Recalled Because They Contain Lead

By Dustin Nelson
Thrillist
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how divided we are—should Marvel movies be nominated for Oscars? should Sonic the Hedgehog have big gnashers?—we can all agree that we don't want lead in our food. (Look, it's the small things sometimes.) BrandStorm Inc. has initiated a recall of its freeze-dried blueberries for...

Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
Popculture

Chocolate Bar Recall Issued

Canadian consumers are being warned against eating a popular chocolate bar due to an undeclared allergen. On June 23, Crave Stevia brand's All Natural Dark Chocolate was recalled and began to be pulled from store shelves. The recall was issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency after it was determined the chocolate bars may contain milk, which was not declared on the label of the product.
HuffPost

If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor

When taking a trip to the bathroom, you probably don’t notice your pee’s appearance or smell most of the time. Typically our urine is made up of 95% pure water and 5% other compounds. For the most part, “normal” urine doesn’t smell if you’re healthy and well-hydrated. Additionally, urine is typically a light yellow color, similar to lemonade. (If it’s clear, you may be drinking too much water.)
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
Thrillist

More Ice Cream Was Recalled This Week

When we talk about National Ice Cream Month, we want to talk about hot summer days and delicious, chilly cones. Instead, we're talking about ice cream recalls. Big Olaf Creamery announced a recall of its ice cream, which has been linked to a listeria outbreak that caused nearly two dozen illnesses, more than 20 hospitalizations, and at least one death.
