Colorado Springs, CO

Motorcycle crash on Pikes Peak and Colorado

By Emily Arseneau
KRDO
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD)...

krdo.com

Comments / 0

 

KRDO

Colorado Springs Police are looking for a missing 34-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) are looking for 34-year-old Patricia Shearer. CSPD says that Shearer was last seen on June 28, 2022, at the Springs Rescue Mission. CSPD is asking anyone who has information on Shearer's location, please immediately call CSPD at 719-444-7000.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WANTED: Bank robbery suspect sought in southern Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking the public for help with identifying a bank robbery suspect. Video of the suspect can be viewed at the top of this article. The robbery was carried out on Thursday at about 10 in the morning at the US Bank in the 1100 block of Bonforte Blvd.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Edward Connaughton?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still searching for suspects involved in the murder of 58-year-old Edward Connaughton who was murdered in his home 41 years ago. On July 27, 1981, one of Connaughton’s fellow workers determined that he was late for work, which was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman killed in crash outside Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed and two kids injured after a Jeep and SUV collided on the outskirts of Pueblo Tuesday afternoon. Troopers say the Jeep was trying to make a left turn from Highway 45 onto 24th Street and t-boned the oncoming SUV. The abrupt impact sent the SUV spiraling across the road, where it tumbled over and crashed into the traffic light pole. The 34-year-old driver of the SUV died at the scene.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Utilities restores power outage in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities has restored power after an outage on the south side of Colorado Springs. Officials say about 2,500 customers near Nevada Avenue and Lake Avenue were impacted. A crew is responding to the area. Treat any dark intersections as 4-way stops. The cause...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Six fire departments bordering Colorado Springs form new partnership to improve wildfire response

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities Thursday announced the creation of a collaboration involving six local fire departments to improve wildfire response at a time when the area is experiencing more fires. SoCo The new partnership involves firefighters from Fountain, Fort Carson, Hanover, Security, Stratmoor Hills and Southwest Highway 115; they had already been The post Six fire departments bordering Colorado Springs form new partnership to improve wildfire response appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman missing from Springs Rescue Mission since June 28

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing person. 34-year-old Patricia Shearer was last seen on June 28, 2022 at the Springs Rescue Mission on Las Vegas Street on the south end of Downtown Colorado Springs. If anyone has information regarding Shearer’s whereabouts or […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

A stolen car has been recovered in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A stolen car was recovered last night in connection with an armed home invasion that involved at least 5 people. Detectives found the car in downtown colorado springs with two people inside. They blocked in the car and were able to detain the suspects after a short foot chase.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Teen reported missing from Colorado Springs area found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (7:06 p.m.): The teen was located and is safe. PREVIOUS (7/20, 11:07 a.m.): Fountain police need your help finding a teenager missing for nearly two full days. Seventeen-year-old Brooklynn Crawford was last seen in the 500 block of Autumn Place at 8:30 Monday night. She...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

One woman dead, two children injured in fatal traffic crash

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred near the intersection of Colorado 45 (Pueblo Blvd) and W 24th St. At approximately 2:45 p.m., a Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 24-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Pueblo Blvd. and attempted a left turn onto 24th St. The Jeep hit the driver side of a northbound Toyota 4 Runner driven by a 34 year-old woman.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Suspect runs into Pueblo Safeway during police chase, stolen gun and vehicle recovered

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing several serious charges following a police chase in Pueblo this week. Officers reportedly spotted a vehicle with no rear bumper or license plate along Prairie Avenue at about 1:30 in the afternoon on Wednesday. Officers also believed the vehicle matched the description of a car that was reported stolen. When police tried to pull the driver over, a chase started and the suspect vehicle ended up hitting a curb in the 2900 block of W. Northern Avenue. Three people ran out of the suspect vehicle.
PUEBLO, CO

