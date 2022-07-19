Motorcycle crash on Pikes Peak and Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed and two kids injured after a Jeep and SUV collided on the outskirts of Pueblo Tuesday afternoon. Troopers say the Jeep was trying to make a left turn from Highway 45 onto 24th Street and t-boned the oncoming SUV. The abrupt impact sent the SUV spiraling across the road, where it tumbled over and crashed into the traffic light pole. The 34-year-old driver of the SUV died at the scene.

