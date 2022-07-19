Motorcycle crash on Pikes Peak and Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash near I-25. Early Monday morning, police responded to the intersection of S. Tejon St. and I-25 for a crash involving a motorcycle. According to police, a vehicle was...
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A scam appears to be making the rounds in the Fountain area south of Colorado Springs. Fountain Police put out a warning to the public on Friday stating someone is posing as a property owner. Police even shared a number the alleged scammer is using, 719-283-7008.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The missing boy was found and is safe. ORIGINAL: Police in Colorado are hoping for help with locating a missing child. Photos of 7-year-old Thaddeus Lewis and his father Jadrian Craig Lewis are at the top of this article. Police say Thaddeus was last seen in the 2000 block of Jerry murphy Road in Pueblo, possibly staying in a 1998 green Honda Accord.
GUNNISON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Members of the Fountain Police Department placed high in a state-wide competition that tested their police knowledge and abilities. This past week, the FPD Explorers traveled to the Western Slope to compete in the Law Enforcement Explorer Post Advisors Association of Colorado. The competition includes agencies...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) are looking for 34-year-old Patricia Shearer. CSPD says that Shearer was last seen on June 28, 2022, at the Springs Rescue Mission. CSPD is asking anyone who has information on Shearer's location, please immediately call CSPD at 719-444-7000.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has applied for a grant they hope will speed up crash investigations. The grant would help them buy equipment to expedite deadly crash investigations. The PPD started requiring that all new cars have a data recorder in 2021, according to the...
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking the public for help with identifying a bank robbery suspect. Video of the suspect can be viewed at the top of this article. The robbery was carried out on Thursday at about 10 in the morning at the US Bank in the 1100 block of Bonforte Blvd.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still searching for suspects involved in the murder of 58-year-old Edward Connaughton who was murdered in his home 41 years ago. On July 27, 1981, one of Connaughton’s fellow workers determined that he was late for work, which was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police shared more information on a man suspected of posing as a realtor in Colorado Springs a few days after 11 News started covering the story. The suspect reportedly admitted to the crimes and said he was stealing to fuel his fentanyl addiction....
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed and two kids injured after a Jeep and SUV collided on the outskirts of Pueblo Tuesday afternoon. Troopers say the Jeep was trying to make a left turn from Highway 45 onto 24th Street and t-boned the oncoming SUV. The abrupt impact sent the SUV spiraling across the road, where it tumbled over and crashed into the traffic light pole. The 34-year-old driver of the SUV died at the scene.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities has restored power after an outage on the south side of Colorado Springs. Officials say about 2,500 customers near Nevada Avenue and Lake Avenue were impacted. A crew is responding to the area. Treat any dark intersections as 4-way stops. The cause...
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities Thursday announced the creation of a collaboration involving six local fire departments to improve wildfire response at a time when the area is experiencing more fires. SoCo The new partnership involves firefighters from Fountain, Fort Carson, Hanover, Security, Stratmoor Hills and Southwest Highway 115; they had already been
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A stolen car was recovered last night in connection with an armed home invasion that involved at least 5 people. Detectives found the car in downtown colorado springs with two people inside. They blocked in the car and were able to detain the suspects after a short foot chase.
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Bureau of Land Management confirmed a homicide investigation was underway after two bodies were found in the Phantom Canyon area. The BLM said the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office are the agencies handling the investigation. KRDO has reached...
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (7:06 p.m.): The teen was located and is safe. PREVIOUS (7/20, 11:07 a.m.): Fountain police need your help finding a teenager missing for nearly two full days. Seventeen-year-old Brooklynn Crawford was last seen in the 500 block of Autumn Place at 8:30 Monday night. She...
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is warning drivers Wednesday about traffic lights malfunctioning along a portion of Highway 50. According to police, the lights are malfunctioning on the Highway 50 bypass from Norwood Ave. to Troy Ave. Police are asking drivers to treat malfunctioning traffic lights...
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing several serious charges following a police chase in Pueblo this week. Officers reportedly spotted a vehicle with no rear bumper or license plate along Prairie Avenue at about 1:30 in the afternoon on Wednesday. Officers also believed the vehicle matched the description of a car that was reported stolen. When police tried to pull the driver over, a chase started and the suspect vehicle ended up hitting a curb in the 2900 block of W. Northern Avenue. Three people ran out of the suspect vehicle.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is reminding parents and pet owners to always "look before you lock" during hot weather. On Twitter, the City of Colorado Springs shared a message about safety from the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management. Officials say even with...
