ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames file for salary arbitration with Matthew Tkachuk

By Originally posted on
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6LYa_0gkFYYtw00
Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames announced via Twitter this evening that they have filed for salary arbitration with star forward and current RFA Matthew Tkachuk ahead of today’s 5:00 pm ET deadline for club-elected salary arbitration. Tkachuk had declined to file for salary arbitration prior to yesterday’s deadline for player-elected arbitration, with many expecting the Flames would decline to do so as well. Now, the two sides will have until Tkachuk’s hearing to negotiate an agreement on a new contract, otherwise the matter will be put in the hands of an arbitrator.

The decision to elect arbitration is an interesting one from Calgary’s perspective, but could realistically provide them with advantages in the negotiation process with Tkachuk. The main advantages for Calgary, as cited by PuckPedia, are to eliminate the possibility of an offer-sheet and to prevent Tkachuk from unilaterally accepting the $9M qualifying-offer the Flames previously made in order to retain the forward’s rights. Though an offer-sheet could conceivably solve the negotiation issues for both sides were Calgary to match, it could also come in the form of a deal the Flames would strongly prefer not to make, but still not worth declining and taking the applicable draft picks. Removing Tkachuk’s ability to accept the qualifying offer also provides the Flames with leverage by preventing Tkachuk from simply ending the negotiation with a one-year deal that would take him straight to the UFA market next summer. Now, Calgary can continue negotiations with Tkachuk without the looming threat of another team forcing an offer on them or Tkachuk unilaterally ending it by accepting the qualifying-offer.

Although he elected not to pursue arbitration, there is still benefit to arbitration for Tkachuk. Now, Calgary must file, at the very least, at the $9M qualifying-offer. Tkachuk will of course file at a higher number and while the arbitrator may rule in his favor, or for Calgary, or at some number in between, he will be guaranteed at least the same $9M salary next season.

With the departure of fellow star winger Johnny Gaudreau and Tkachuk a UFA after this upcoming season, the Flames have been left in a difficult position with their future. The organization will need to decide if it wishes to continue as a contender and work to replace Gaudreau, or lean towards a rebuild, and if so, what that means for Tkachuk. At the same time, it forces the difficult decision onto Tkachuk, who must decide if he wants to commit to Calgary for the long haul or if he, like Gaudreau, wants to move on. Presumably, negotiations have been taking place and even if they have been amicable, the two sides may have hit an impasse where progress seems impossible. By filing for arbitration, both parties now have a hard and relatively immediate deadline to come to an agreement, which may move the needle.

No date and time is yet known for any specific arbitration hearings, but a schedule is expected shortly. Hearings will run between July 27th and August 11th. Thus, Tkachuk’s 2022-23 contract will be certain no later than August 12th.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant coach

The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kraken sign goaltender Martin Jones to one-year deal

Official now, Martin Jones is joining the Seattle Kraken on a one-year contract for next season. The deal comes on the heels of Chris Driedger’s ACL injury and gives the Kraken a veteran backup for Philipp Grubauer. Jones, 32, was once considered a legitimate workhorse starter in the league,...
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Malcolm Subban, Sabres agree to terms on two-way deal worth $850K

The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to terms with goalie Malcolm Subban on a two-way deal worth $850,000 against the cap, according to The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn. Subban becomes the second (healthy) goalie Buffalo has signed for next season after quite literally every goalie in the organization was on expiring contracts last year. He likely won’t see a whole lot of NHL time next season, given the team has already retained Craig Anderson, restricted free agent Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is ahead of him on the depth chart and the Sabres still expected to hunt for another goalie in free agency to bolster their team on the rise.
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Detroit Red Wings sign Mark Pysyk

The Detroit Red Wings have added another depth defenseman, this time signing Mark Pysyk to a one-year, $850K contract. The deal comes just as the team announced their contract with Olli Maatta and follows the bigger addition of Ben Chiarot to a four-year deal. Pysyk, 30, might not be a...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Pro Hockey Rumors

Andrew Brunette to join Devils as associate coach

It’s not just players making news Wednesday. ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reports the New Jersey Devils have reached a three-year agreement with Andrew Brunette on an associate coaching role. TSN’s Darren Dreger was first to report that things were tracking toward an agreement between Brunette and the New Jersey Devils but also listed the Winnipeg Jets, Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks as teams with interest in the 2022 Jack Adams Award finalist.
NEWARK, NJ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets 'holding up' Pierre-Luc Dubois trade to Canadiens due to compensation?

The full extent of the Montreal Canadiens’ offseason plans began to take shape Saturday, as the team traded defenseman Jeff Petry and center Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins. One major name who many have connected to the Canadiens is that of Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois. It doesn’t take any detective work to understand why that connection is being made: Pat Brisson, Dubois’ agent, has communicated that his client would like to play in Montreal, and Dubois has reportedly communicated to the Jets that his intention is to leave as a free agent in two years' time. Many have speculated, then, that the Canadiens would attempt to acquire Dubois this summer, and it appears that that sort of speculation is grounded in reality.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A 2022 free-agent focus for the Boston Bruins

Free agency is almost upon us. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Next up is a look at the Boston Bruins. Key Restricted Free Agent. F Jack Studnicka – We’re using the...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Darcy Kuemper expected to sign with Capitals

While the goalie shuffle on the first day of free agency won’t be as big as it has been in recent years, a couple of notable goalies will be on the move. One of those is Darcy Kuemper who appears to have his next team in place as ESPN’s Emily Kaplan and TSN’s Bob McKenzie report (Twitter links) that the netminder will become the new starter for the Capitals once free agency officially opens up in a few hours. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli adds (via Twitter) that the deal could be in the range of five years at $5.5M per season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration#The Calgary Flames#Puckpedia#Ufa
Pro Hockey Rumors

Matthew Tkachuk reportedly informs Flames he won't sign long-term deal

What has been apparent for a while is now official, as Matthew Tkachuk has told the Calgary Flames that he will not sign a long-term contract, according to Jeremy Rutherford and Hailey Salvian of The Athletic. The report indicates that a trade is “likely to happen soon” and that Tkachuk has provided the team with a list of where he would agree to a long-term extension.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning, Haydn Fleury agree to two-year deal

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed an interesting depth defenseman, inking Haydn Fleury to a two-year contract. The deal will carry an average annual value of $762.5K, meaning he’ll earn the league minimum in both seasons. Fleury was recently left unqualified by the Seattle Kraken this week, making him...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Patrick Kane 'remains undecided' on future

With the Chicago Blackhawks deciding to rebuild halfway through their previous rebuild, speculation has run rampant about all-time great Patrick Kane’s future with the team. If dealt, he’d be one of the best players and biggest names traded in the past few seasons, joining blockbuster deals like the Jack Eichel and Erik Karlsson trades. However, TSN’s Darren Dreger pumped the brakes on trade rumors, saying that Kane’s camp “remains undecided” and that any rumors at this point are purely speculative.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Blue Jackets 'actively trying to unload salary' to extend Patrik Laine

One of the biggest names who decided not to file for salary arbitration a few days ago was Columbus Blue Jackets restricted free agent Patrik Laine. While this was taken as a strong indicator that the two sides had at least some positivity in contract negotiations, Laine remains unsigned with just a day left to officially accept his qualifying offer. That offer will expire at 4 p.m. CT Friday, though there is nothing stopping the two sides from agreeing on something similar further into the offseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens GM Kent Hughes comments on Jeff Petry's status

The Montreal Canadiens have made some serious changes to the roster this summer, but some of the high-priced talent is still in town. Jeff Petry in particular is an odd fit for the rebuilding club given his age (34) and struggles last season. With his public desire for a different fit closer to home, pressure has continued to build in Montreal for general manager Kent Hughes to find a trade.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Detroit Red Wings hire Jay Varady as assistant coach

A rising coaching prospect has found his way back to the NHL, as Jay Varady has been hired by the Detroit Red Wings as an assistant for the upcoming season. Varady has spent the last few seasons as head coach of the Tucson Roadrunners, with a short stop as an assistant for the Arizona Coyotes during the shortened 2020-21 season.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes acquire Max Pacioretty from Golden Knights

Per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Carolina Hurricanes are acquiring Max Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan from the Vegas Golden Knights in a blockbuster trade. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the return to Vegas is nothing but future considerations. Pacioretty, 33, has just one year left on his contract and...
RALEIGH, NC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Chicago Blackhawks sign Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi to one-year, $3M deals

One of the biggest strategies for rebuilding clubs is signing buy-low candidates and then flipping them at the deadline, and the Chicago Blackhawks look like they’ll follow that path. Scott Powers of The Athletic reports that the Blackhawks have signed both Andreas Athanasiou and Max Domi Wednesday. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic notes that it will be one-year deals for both, worth $3M each.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A 2022 free-agent focus for the Buffalo Sabres

F Victor Olofsson: The 26-year-old has had some ups and downs in his career and there was a time last season when it looked like Olofsson could be a non-tender candidate when he was struggling. However, he was much better over the final two months of the season, notching 25 points in 28 games to show that he can still be a part of Buffalo’s plans. Olofsson is in his final year of arbitration eligibility so GM Kevyn Adams will be looking to work on a multi-year agreement which likely would fall in the mid-$4M range. If they can’t work out something in the next few days at least, expect Olofsson to file for arbitration and that will start the clock on working out a deal to avoid a hearing. A one-year pact through a hearing should check in around the $4M range if it gets that far.
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy