ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia deepens Iran ties against West, hits Ukraine with more missiles

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

KYIV, July 19 (Reuters) - A senior Russian security official said on Tuesday that peace in Ukraine when it came would be on Moscow's terms as Russian forces struck targets across the country with missiles even as their ground offensive stuttered.

More than two weeks have passed since Russia's last major territorial gain - capturing the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk - and Ukraine's General Army Staff said on Tuesday that Moscow's forces were busy shoring up their positions in recently seized territory and mounting limited but unsuccessful ground assaults, albeit in numerous different locations.

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president who is now deputy head of its Security Council, struck a defiant tone though, signalling that Moscow was ready to do whatever it took in order to prevail.

"Russia will achieve all its goals. There will be peace - on our terms," Medvedev said.

He has become increasingly hawkish in his criticism of the West since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special military operation" to ensure its own security.

The Kremlin has said there is no time limit to a conflict which Ukraine and the West have called an unprovoked war of aggression designed to grab territory and erase Ukrainian identity.

Britain's ministry of defence, which supports Kyiv, said on Thursday it believed Russian forces were unable to advance swiftly due to personnel shortages.

Russia is facing a resources dilemma, it said, as it must decide how much military hardware and personnel to commit to achieving its stated objective of seizing full control of Ukraine's Donetsk region and how much to deploy to southern Ukraine to contend with a Ukrainian counter-attack.

"While Russia may still make further territorial gains, their operational tempo and rate of advance is likely to be very slow without a significant operational pause for reorganisation and refit," the British ministry said.

In a now familiar pattern, Russian missiles on Tuesday slammed into targets across Ukraine. At least one person was killed in a missile strike on the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, the regional governor said. read more

Buildings in a town in the Kharkiv region were also hit with footage showing piles of rubble being cleared by excavators.

Oleh Synegubov, governor of Kharkiv region, wrote on social media that a 75-year-old man had died due to injuries sustained as a result of shelling in the last 24 hours.

Footage in the Odesa region showed badly damaged brick-built buildings smouldering and what looked like the ruins of a long house scorched and without a roof after firefighters put out the flames.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gD67L_0gkFY8HX00

Oleksii Matsulevych, a spokesman for the regional administration, said on Telegram that the Russian strike had injured at least four people, burned houses to the ground, and set other homes on fire.

'WE WILL NOT GIVE UP'

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office, wrote on Twitter that the houses had been struck by seven Russian Kalibr cruise missiles.

"A terrorist state is longing to defeat those (who are) fearless with fear," he wrote. "We will neither break nor give up."

Russia's defence ministry said its forces had destroyed ammunition depots in the area that were storing weapons supplied to Kyiv by the United States and European countries.

Reuters could not immediately verify that assertion.

Russia says it does not deliberately target civilians or civilian infrastructure and only uses precision weapons to degrade Ukraine's military.

Kyiv says the ruins of numerous residential buildings hit by Russian forces across Ukraine belies Moscow's narrative.

After failing to capture the capital Kyiv at the start of the war, Russia switched tactics and began to rely on devastating long-range artillery and air strikes to try to cement and extend its control of Ukraine's south and east.

Kyiv is hoping that the war is at a turning point and that Moscow has exhausted its offensive capabilities after seizing a few small cities in the east, while Ukraine now fields long-range Western weapons that can strike behind Russian lines.

Kyiv cites a string of successful strikes on 30 Russian logistics and ammunition hubs, which it says are crippling Russia's artillery-dominated forces that need to transport thousands of shells to the front each day.

In the south, Ukraine has said it is preparing a counter-attack to recapture the biggest swath of territory taken since the invasion, but has not disclosed any date for the operation.

The Ukrainian military had struck a bridge in Russia-controlled territory in the south of the country with U.S.-supplied HIMARS rockets, a Russian-installed regional official said on Tuesday.

Russian-installed authorities in the same area on Tuesday also warned that Ukrainian shelling of a hydroelectric power station there could lead to a complete shutdown of navigation on the Dnipro river, the country's largest waterway.

Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 46

paladin roy
4d ago

This whole thing is nothing but a setup to strengthen the new wicked order. Russia could have leveled the first city it struck if they had wanted to. ... But there is more to the puzzle than what the media is allowed to report. 🙄🙄🧐

Reply(11)
22
Kenny Gibbs
4d ago

United States, needs to shut Iran up, blow them off the map,getting tired of all these little country's butting in US needs too make a statement and show the world 🌎 we are the true power.

Reply(4)
8
Randy Reeves
4d ago

Biden stop throwing our dollars into this fire. instead do something for the American people because we have no control over this outcome and you are just spending our money and Russia will get everything you sent over there

Reply
7
Related
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Medvedev
Person
Andriy Yermak
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#United Russia#Iran#Missiles#Russian#General Army Staff#Security Council#Kremlin#Ukrainian
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Big Turning Point in the War Could Finally Be Here

Russian forces took a key region in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, thanks in part to Moscow stepping up its coordination and war planning, according to a British intelligence assessment released on Tuesday. This change in Russian forces’ approach to fighting in Eastern Ukraine could be the early signs of...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin Ally Warns U.S. Russia Could Start Military Fight Over Alaska

Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the country's legislature, issued a stark warning Wednesday that Russia has something to reclaim from the U.S.: the state of Alaska. "When they [U.S. lawmakers] attempt to appropriate our assets abroad,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Vice

A 300m Vodka Pipeline Was Just Discovered in Ukraine

An illegal “vodka pipeline” has been discovered by a group of patrolling Ukrainian border officials near the southeastern city of Podilsk. According to the Ukrainian government, the pipeline was used to transport bootleg alcohol from Ukraine into Moldova. “Three hundred meters of polyethlene pipe stretched from the state...
EUROPE
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

505K+
Followers
344K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy