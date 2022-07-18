ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Domino's Driver Shows True Courage Under Fire (Literally)

pmq.com
 4 days ago

Nicholas Bostic, a delivery driver for Domino's, saved five people from a raging house fire in Lafayette, Indiana. Bostic ran into the burning house twice to save its occupants, including a one-year-old, a six-year-old, two 13-year-olds and an 18-year-old. When flames engulfed a Lafayette, Indiana house occupied by...

www.pmq.com

