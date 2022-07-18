ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ja’Marr Chase ranked as top-50 player by PFF

By Bill Riccette
 4 days ago
With the season drawing ever so closer and training camps kicking off within the next weeks, the excitement is beginning to build for teams and fans alike and one way to build that excitement is to build the best players list heading into the season.

Pro Football Focus is doing just that this week, unveiling their top 50 players, or at least players 50-41 Monday and leading up to the top ten on Friday.

And lo and behold, a Cincinnati Bengals star has already cracked the list, as wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase comes in at No. 42:

“Chase dominated the college football landscape in 2019 on LSU’s way to the national title before taking a year off and then doing the same thing in the NFL as the Bengals came up just short of a Super Bowl. He was one of the most dominant receivers in the league immediately, racking up 37 explosive plays and dragging Cincinnati to wins in a handful of games.”

PFF also added Chase’s deep-ball stats (20-yard targets). He led the league with eight such touchdowns, was second in yards (576) and yards after catch (141) and third in targets (34) and tied for third in receptions (15). All of that in just one year in the league.

The excitement just continues to buzz around Cincinnati and it’s only going to get better. And with 40 players still to reveal on their list, there’s a pretty good chance a certain quarterback will see his name appear as well. We’ll find out soon enough.

