ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

4 killed when a sheriff's office helicopter crashed in New Mexico after helping fight a wildfire

By Jamiel Lynch, Amanda Musa, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour first responders who were killed when a sheriff's office helicopter crashed in New Mexico on Saturday have been identified, officials said. Three employees with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office and one worker with the county's fire department were killed near Las Vegas, New Mexico, the sheriff's office said on social...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Feds release 1st report on W.Va. fatal helicopter crash

A helicopter crash last month that killed six people in West Virginia occurred when the aircraft hit a rock face 15 minutes after takeoff from a local airport, federal investigators said in a preliminary report Tuesday. The Vietnam-era Bell UH-1B “Huey” helicopter struck the rock face in an area about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from Logan County Airport in Amherstdale, National Transportation Safety Board investigators said in the report. The cockpit and cabin then crashed into a roadway and a guardrail and were consumed by fire.Investigators have not yet released any information about the cause of the accident. A...
ACCIDENTS
americanmilitarynews.com

First responder helicopter crash kills 3 cops, 1 firefighter in NM

A New Mexico sheriff’s department helicopter crashed late Saturday after responding to a fire, killing all four people who were in the aircraft when it went down, authorities said. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) confirmed on Twitter at 2:26 Sunday morning that their helicopter known as Metro 2...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Fox News

Man found dead at White Sands National Park

A man was found dead off-trail at New Mexico's White Sands National Park. In a release, the National Park Service said that White Sands' park rangers initiated a search over the Fourth of July holiday weekend after locating an unoccupied vehicle in the park. White Sands Missile Range, the U.S....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Doorbell camera captures UPS driver collapsing on customer’s porch

A doorbell camera captured the moment a UPS driver collapsed on a customer’s porch in the Arizona heat.In the footage, a man can be seen struggling while approaching the door, before eventually succumbing and falling down.Speaking with NBC News, Scottsdale resident Brian Enriquez said he was sharing the clip to highlight the dangers of being out in high temperatures.UPS said the employee was “fine,” and that their drivers are “trained to work outdoors and for the effects of hot weather.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combatLiz Truss advocates for monarchy to be abolished in resurfaced clipFarmers use hay bales to create makeshift swimming pool
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NM
Crime & Safety
USA TODAY

Sinkhole swallows van, Navajo code talkers, female Blue Angel: News from around our 50 states

Montgomery: Alan Eugene Miller, 57, a truck driver convicted of killing three men in a workplace shooting rampage more than two decades ago is set to be put to death on Sept. 22, the Alabama Supreme Court said. The clerk’s office announced the scheduled execution date of Miller, who was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in the slayings, which occurred in Shelby County in 1999. Testimony indicated Miller was delusional and believed the two men he killed were spreading rumors about him, including one that he was gay. Although a defense psychiatrist testified Miller was mentally ill, he also said Miller’s condition wasn’t bad enough to use as a basis for an insanity defense under state law. Another Alabama inmate already is set for execution later this month. A federal judge last week ruled the execution of Joe Nathan James Jr. could go ahead as scheduled on July 28, refusing the condemned man’s request for a postponement. James was convicted of killing his former girlfriend, Faith Hall, in Birmingham, almost three decades ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Hoover Dam Rocked by Major Explosion

As drought and high temperatures plague the region, the Hoover Dam experienced a very unfortunate event earlier today. The news came out as tourists captured the event on video as the dam was shaken by an explosion. While the fire was extinguished at the scene, it was quite a moment to catch on camera. Even with the quick handling of the situation, it is still a serious matter.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Millions of dollars in jewelry stolen in California: ‘Their whole life’s savings is now gone’

Millions of dollars of jewelry and gems were stolen in an armored truck heist near Los Angeles this week.Authorities say that a Brink’s truck was hit in Frazier Park, California, as it went to a company storage facility.The truck contained jewelry belonging to exhibitors taking part in the International Gem & Jewelry Show in California, according to its director Brandy Swanson.Brink’s said in a statement that there was less than $10m worth of merchandise on the truck, while Ms Swanson told Reuters that the figure was nearer $100m.She explained the discrepancy by saying that exhibitors undervalued their pieces for insurance...
FRAZIER PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Traffic Accident#Undersheriff#The East Mesa Fire#Bcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Law & Crime

Incel Shooter Who Targeted Couples at Arizona Mall Gets 44 Years in Prison

A self-described incel received a 44-year prison sentence for injuring people at an Arizona mall shooting. Authorities have said that Armando Hernandez, 23, targeted couples at the Westgate Entertainment District on May 20, 2020 because he was angry women did not want him, felt that he had been bullied, and wanted respect. He planned to target 10 people, though he denied wanting to kill anyone, authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

This Innocent Woman's House Was Destroyed by a SWAT Team. A Jury Says She's Owed $60,000.

When Vicki Baker cleared out her home in McKinney, Texas, in 2020, she filled two 40-foot dumpsters with her belongings. It wasn't the way she'd pictured emptying the house as she prepared to begin retirement in Montana. But there was little else to be done with her tear-gas stained items after a SWAT team careened through her fence, detonated explosives to blow her garage door off its hinges, smashed several windows, and drove a BearCat armored vehicle through her front door to apprehend a fugitive that had barricaded himself inside.
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy