ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 3M Open odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37sIFq_0gkFOvDv00

After an absolutely thrilling finish at the 150th Open Championship, won by Cameron Smith thanks to a final-round 64, some of the players who teed it up at St. Andrews will be back in action this week for the 2022 3M Open. Below, we look at the 2022 3M Open odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions.

Tony Finau (+1200) is the favorite, followed by Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im (+1500). TPC Twin Cities will host this event once again, the third-to-last tournament before the FedExCup Playoffs.

Maverick McNealy, Adam Hadwin and Cam Davis are among those teeing it up at TPC Twin Cities. The always-exciting Sahith Theegala is also in the field as he seeks his first PGA Tour win. Last year’s winner, Cameron Champ, is back to defend his title in Minnesota.

TPC Twin Cities is a par 71 and plays at 7,431 yards. It has hosted this event the 1st 3 years of the tournament’s existence. It was first played in 2019 when Matthew Wolff won it, still holding the 72-hole tournament record at 263.

WATCH: PGA Tour is live on ESPN+! Get ESPN+

3M Open – Expert picks

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 8:11 p.m. ET.

Sahith Theegala (+2000)

This feels like a great time for Theegala to come through with his first PGA Tour win. He’s come close already, with a tie for 2nd, 3rd and 5th this season, but he hasn’t yet claimed that elusive victory as a rookie. His putter has let him down too many times this year, but he’s coming off a strong week at the Open and has made cuts in each of his last 8 starts.

J.T. Poston (+3000)

Poston missed the cut at the Open but only by 2 shots after shooting 73 in each of his 2 rounds at St. Andrews. That came after a T-2 at the Travelers Championship and a win at the John Deere Classic, a solid 2-week stretch for Poston. TPC Twin Cities doesn’t require players to bomb it off the tee, which bodes well for Poston (115th in driving distance).

His putter is red hot and I think that’ll continue this week.

3M Open picks – Contenders

Chris Gotterup (+4000)

Gotterup has only played 6 events this season but he’s made the cut in 4 of those and finished in the top 10 twice – including at the John Deere Classic 2 weeks ago. He can fill it up in a hurry, shooting 17-under in the John Deere Classic, so a birdie fest is something that suits Gotterup well.

He needs to keep the ball in the fairway because he can absolutely bomb it off the tee, and his putter has to be better than it has been.

Doug Ghim (+7000)

Ghim has been a bit up and down lately, finishing T-16 at the Scottish Open before getting cut at the Barracuda Championship last week. He also notched a T-18 last month in the RBC Candian Open, one of his 3 top-25 finishes.

He’s certainly not one of the longest players on tour, but he’s tied for 54th in driving accuracy and ranks 49th in Strokes Gained: approach the green.

3M Open picks – Long shot

Brice Garnett (+10000)

Garnett is a horse for this course, finishing T-16, T-26 and T-23 in his 3 starts in this event. That’s the logic behind picking him as a long shot who could contend. He’s also coming off a T-16 at the Barracuda Championship, snapping a streak of four straight missed cuts following a T-15 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Want some action on the 2022 3M Open? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Golfweek:

Follow @camdasilva on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fuming LIV Golf star tells Sky Sports reporter to 'go (expletive) yourself' over 'could this be your last major' question at British Open

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir has revealed how a LIV golf star told him to “go (expletive)’ himself after he asked a question. The golf correspondent quizzed the golfer on whether The Open at St. Andrews would be his last major for a while. Weir did not reveal who the golfer was but he shared the exchange on Twitter.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

World Golf Hall of Fame and Museum will close in late 2023, will merge with USGA in Pinehurst

The World Golf Village opened more than 24 years ago at what was believed to be a strategic spot by I-95, with a three-day festival that included parties, cover bands, fireworks, the induction of Nick Faldo and Johnny Miller into the Hall of Fame and the challenge in a commercial by charter member Gary Player: “For the love of golf, you’ve got to go.”
PINEHURST, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Henrik Stenson is another dishonest LIV Golf player, but Europe knew he was a risky Ryder Cup gamble

For a sport that prides itself on values like honesty, honor and integrity, golf sure seems over-populated with people whose word is worth about as much as a phlegm sundae on a sweltering day. ’Twas always thus, of course, no matter how energetically the PGA Tour marketed everyone as being of admirable character and charitable bearing. Thanks to Greg Norman’s ongoing abuse of the Clown Prince’s checkbook, at least now less work is required to identify the game’s most hollow charlatans. Just lob a dart at the LIV Golf line-up. And don’t feel the need to aim carefully.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama hoops star reaches buyout with Thunder, signs with Warriors

Former Alabama forward JaMychal Green reached a contract buyout agreement with the Oklahoma City Thunder and signed with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Just a month ago, Green and a 2027 first-round draft pick were traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Thunder for Peyton Watson. Now, it appears that the native of Montgomery, Alabama is set to join the reigning NBA Champions in Golden State.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 3M Open: 'Happy days' are here again for Scott Piercy, Emiliano Grillo, Callum Tarren and Tony Finau

That’s how Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo described his opening two rounds at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. Of Thursday’s bogey-free 67, he said, “I actually think it was one of my best rounds of the year. It almost felt like I almost had no chance of making bogey out there.” And his score was even lower on Friday despite one dropped shot, as the 29-year-old Grillo signed for a 6-under 65 at TPC Twin Cities to improve to 10-under 132 and trails the 36-hole clubhouse leader Scott Piercy by three strokes.
BLAINE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m Open#Open Championship#John Deere Classic#Tpc Twin Cities#The Fedexcup Playoffs#Espn#Usa Today Sports Scores
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

These players have the weekend off at the 2022 3M Open

Cameron Champ looked to be toast. The defending 3M Open champion opened with 75 and was 6 over through 26 holes. The odds weren’t in his favor to play the weekend this time. But the 27-year-old Northern California native refused to quit. He snagged a birdie at No. 18, his 27th hole of the tournament, before catching fire on the final nine holes. He closed with four birdies on his final five holes, including a 21-foot birdie putt at No. 9 to shoot 68, which secured him weekend plans in the Twin Cities.
BLAINE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pacers' Andrew Nembhard to sign record contract as second-round pick

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard will reportedly sign a four-year, $8.6 million rookie contract, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Nembhard, the 31st pick in the NBA draft, will receive $6.4 million in guarantees over the first three years of the contract, the most ever for a college player selected in the second round. The guaranteed money is also worth more than picks 18-30 in the first round.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Today crew react to Celtics' Grant Williams claim Boston was better team than Dubs in 2022 NBA Finals

To play in the NBA, you need to have a level of confidence in one’s self that to others might at times seem a bit exaggerated, even to the point of seeming absurd to most of us mere mortals. But at times that confidence may prove a little too over the top even for the Olympian levels of self-assurance one can see in the sport’s most competitive league.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy