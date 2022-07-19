ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Long-forgotten San Ysidro McDonald’s massacre remembered 38 years later

By Salvador Rivera
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uaCQR_0gkFOJ7f00

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — Terri Albritton spent her teaching career in the small California border town of San Ysidro and became well known in this part of southern San Diego County.

She has also lived here for 41 years.

Throughout her teaching career, Albritton had thousands of students, but one young boy stands out in her mind for something he did outside the classroom.

He survived what became known as the McDonald’s Massacre.

21 dead in ’84 McDonald’s massacre a distant memory for border community

“He laid there and pretended to be dead,” said Albritton. “When the Uvalde shooting happened, it was like the little girl who covered herself in blood and pretended to be dead … children are so resilient.”

The boy and two of his friends had gone to the local McDonald’s restaurant on their bikes. His two friends were shot and killed by James Huberty, a disgruntled and out-of-work security guard who told his wife he was “going hunting for humans.”

During the incident, Huberty killed 21 men, women and children in and around the restaurant.

A SWAT sniper killed him, ending what at the time was the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

“It’s just a horribly difficult thing to remember,” Albittron said. “On the other hand, this place, this is a special place for us to remember. One of the reasons that I come here on a regular basis, or at least once a year, is that this particular shooting has been forgotten … we just feel great sadness every time there’s a mass shooting of any kind, it just really piques the sadness something like this had to happen.”

Albritton told Border Report that over the years, she has gotten to know several of the victims’ families and that it “bugs her” that most people have forgotten about the incident or don’t know anything about it.

Six years after the shootings, a memorial with 21 pillars of different heights was placed on the site, including a plaque with the victims’ names on it.

Who are the victims of the Texas school massacre?

The site is now a satellite campus for Southwestern Community College, which has taken on the role of caretaker for the memorial and the victims’ legacy.

Every year on the date of the shooting, July 18, the memorial is covered with flowers including sunflowers, roses, carnations and gladiolas of different shades and colors.

“It was a promise to our community that we would not forget,” said Patty Bartow, director of operations at the school.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

The campus has dedicated a portion of a wall inside detailing the history of the shooting with artwork that features the names of the victims.

“We still have families of the victims who come by to pay their respects,” Bartow said. “Our students are learning, too, and they’re here and learning about what happened.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 10 News KGTV

Man carjacked at gunpoint in San Diego’s Ocean Crest area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A thief posed as a helpful stranger Thursday before pulling a gun on a man and stealing his car in an Ocean Crest-area neighborhood, police said. The victim was working on his 1984 Mercedes-Benz 300 in the 5000 block of Sea Drift Way about 6:30 a.m. when the carjacker, a bearded man who appeared to be 25 to 30 years old, approached and asked him if he could use any assistance, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

SUV badly charred by fire on Otay Mesa street

SAN DIEGO – An arson investigation is underway in Otay Mesa after an SUV was set ablaze Friday morning, police said. Just after 6 a.m., San Diego police and firefighters were called to a home in the 3700 block of Clavelita Street after people heard a loud blast outside, a San Diego police watch commander said. Witnesses told police they found an SUV on fire and saw a white Honda speeding away after something was thrown at the vehicle.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Ysidro, CA
State
California State
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
inewsource

12 paths to housing: What happened after San Diego’s hotel shelters closed

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county of San Diego temporarily housed people with pre-existing medical conditions who were in need of a safe place to shelter at hotels managed by Equus Workforce Solutions. At the start of 2022 the county began to wind the program down. County staff and contractors who were running the hotel were supposed to help guests find permanent housing before they had to leave, but in the final weeks of the program dozens of guests at the hotels were still without a place to live. According to San Diego County, in total, 115 guests left the hotel program into permanent housing. 61 left with a bed at a shelter and six went into other programs. 70 “self resolved” to unspecified locations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Dozens of phones stolen at San Diego Pride

SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend at San Diego Pride, some people were able to enjoy all the festivities, however, others spent it at a phone store replacing their stolen phones. “I was on the dance floor and I had just sent a text to a friend, put it back in my purse. Literally minutes later I reached down on my purse and it wasn’t there," said Alma Williams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Massacre#Swat#Violent Crime#San Diego Lrb Border#Mcdonald
travelnowsmart.com

The Best Natural Hot Springs and Hotels in San Diego

If you are looking for a great spa vacation in the southern Californian city, consider visiting one of the many natural hot springs and hotels located throughout the city. These spas and hotels offer a wide variety of experiences, from mud baths to outdoor showers. You can even camp at these hot springs if you’d like. But if you’re looking for something a little more luxurious, consider a trip to Glen Ivy Hot Springs, located in the middle of LA and Palm Springs. This spa offers 19 natural hot spring pools and classes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Armed Carjacker Steals Man’s ’84 Mercedes-Benz in Ocean Crest-Area

A thief posed as a helpful stranger Thursday before pulling a gun on a man and stealing his car in an Ocean Crest-area neighborhood, authorities said. The victim was working on his 1984 Mercedes-Benz 300 in the 5000 block of Sea Drift Way about 6:30 a.m. when the carjacker, a bearded man who appeared to be 25 to 30 years old, approached and asked him if he could use any assistance, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Video: Suspect stabs police dog in bid to evade capture

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Friday said a man wanted on suspicion of assaulting a bail bondsman stabbed a police K-9 as he attempted to evade capture in the San Diego River. About 6:30 a.m., officers from the San Diego Fugitive Task Force were searching for the man. He had a warrant for assaulting the bondsman with a firearm and violently resisting officers, San Diego police Lt. Casey Gini told OnScene.TV. Gini called the man “a prolific suspect here in the riverbed” known to officers as they’ve had multiple run-ins with him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Hidden tracking device, packages taped under woman's car

SAN DIEGO — A woman's smoking car led to quite a surprising find Wednesday in downtown San Diego. "The driver noticed her vehicle had some odd smoking coming from it. She drove to Jiffy Lube," said Acting Sergeant Amanda Jimenez with the San Diego Police Department. Mechanics went under...
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy