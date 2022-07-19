Police: Viral SF shoplifter at it again, suspected in 'over a dozen' active theft investigations

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – San Francisco police have arrested a serial shoplifter who went viral last year when video was taken of him riding his bicycle out of a Walgreens toting a bag loaded with goods.

Police say Jean Lugo-Romero, 41, was taken into custody over the weekend.

Officials said they responded to an unnamed retail store near Haight Street and Fillmore Street at about 8:30 a.m. last Thursday. Workers at the store said the suspect entered the store with a plastic trash bag and took dozens of items, including over-the-counter medications, clothing and cosmetics valued at approximately $1,500.

The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle with the large plastic trash bag.

Police then responded to the same business at about 11 a.m. on Saturday for another shoplifting incident. One of the responding officers spotted the suspect and took him into custody as he was trying to ride away.

Lugo-Romero is charged with burglary and theft, among other offenses.

Authorities said investigators are reviewing "a dozen" similar thefts at the same store where losses total an estimated $15,000. Lugo-Romero is the "primary suspect" in each incident, police added.

He's also suspected in thefts at other retail stores.

Additional charges are expected in the coming days.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411.

Lugo-Romero was sentenced to 16 months in prison following the viral robbery that was captured on video back in 2021.

