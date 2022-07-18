ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Where Texas lands in On3's updated 2023 recruiting class rankings

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Monday was a big day in the recruiting world.

On3 Sports and 247Sports each updated their player rankings for the 2023 cycle, which resulted in slight updates to the team recruiting class rankings.

Player ratings don’t necessarily translate to success at the next level. We’ve seen numerous three-star prospects or unranked recruits rise to stardom in college. However, the overall class rankings are typically fun to watch and have impacted future success for many programs.

Prior to Monday, Texas held the No. 4 class in On3’s recruiting rankings. With the slight updates to player ratings, the Longhorns dropped to No. 5 in the country.

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning retained his spot as the No. 1 player in the nation, but several other Texas commits saw their ratings drop this week.

Here’s a look at the top 10 teams in On3 Sports’ updated recruiting class rankings.

