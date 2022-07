Sutter Midtown Restaurants to Celebrate Sacratomato Week. With Saucy Food & Drink Specials – July 18-24 Always popular and inviting, the Sutter Midtown district encourages the community to savor the tastes of summertime by celebrating Sacratomato Week July 18-24, 2022. Abundant and delicious tomato-themed offerings will take center stage during the special week throughout the dynamic district. Midtown residents and visitors are encouraged to enjoy a variety of delicious appetizers, entrees and cocktails made with Sacramento’s signature commodity.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO