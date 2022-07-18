ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Thank you, Connor: Noland drafted by Cubs, likely ending his Arkansas career

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X2Zv1_0gkFGzT900

Few Arkansas athletes have been as beloved as Connor Noland in the last decade.

The Razorbacks’ pitcher and former quarterback, plus a Greenwood graduate, Noland had to play through the Chad Morris era in football and deal with a season lost to injury and another to COVID in baseball.

In 2021, his fifth season in Fayetteville, Noland was the Arkansas ace. He had 113 strikeout in 116 innings with a 3.65 earned-run average. Noland was even better in the postseason, rocking a 1.53 ERA in 29 1/3 innings as Arkansas made it within a game of reaching the National Championship series.

That season was enough to have him selected in the ninth round of the 2022 MLB draft by the Chicago Cubs on Monday night, likely signaling the end of his career with the Razorbacks.

Noland had mentioned in the early summer that he was considering returning to Arkansas for a sixth and final season. But as pointed out by Best of Arkansas Sports’ Andrew Hutchinson, 99 percent of players taken in the first 10 rounds sign.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5newsonline.com

Diamond Hogs land former Austin Peay shortstop

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Austin Peay shortstop John Bolton announced on social media Thursday that he is transferring to Arkansas. During the MLB Draft, the Razorbacks lost former shortstop Jalen Battles and future shortstop Jordan Sprinkle. Last season with Austin Peay, Bolton hit .287 with 18 doubles and a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasfight.com

Locked in: Jefferson and teammates believe 2022 could be special season

Arkansas quarterback, KJ Jefferson met with the media on Wednesday at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, (GA.). Jefferson is a hot commodity around the college football world right now. Many believe him to be a darkhorse contender for the Heisman Trophy while also leading his team to not only and SEC title but a berth in the College Football Playoff, too.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas RB Raheim Sanders named to Doak Walker Award watch list

Arkansas sophomore Raheim Sanders has been named to the watch list for the 2022 Doak Walker Award, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Wednesday. The Doak Walker Award is presented annually to the nation’s top college running back. Named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker, the award also requires candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Greenwood, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
nwahomepage.com

Sam Pittman Talks Transfer Additions

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman talked some recruiting while at SEC Media Days on Wednesday including adding nine transfers. The transfer portal is a big part of recruiting now. Pittman remarked about how many the Hogs added in the Class of 2022. “Portal additions, we had nine,” Pittman said. “We...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WMBD/WYZZ

Local Players Have Top 3 Finishes at Illinois State Amateur

WILMETTE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Hinsdale’s Mac McClear held on to the lead and won the 91st Illinois State Amateur golf championship by three shots at Westmoreland Country Club on Thursday. McClear, who will enter his senior year at the University of Iowa next month, shot 68-77 on the final day to beat Morton’s Tommy Kuhl. […]
HINSDALE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Morris
fayettevilleflyer.com

Woman spots sheep living with herd of deer in Fayetteville

Here’s something you don’t see every day. Or maybe you do, we suppose, if you live near a certain wooded area in Fayetteville. According to a post on the What’s Up Fayetteville Facebook group Thursday, local resident Leslie Sherill on Wedesday spotted a sheep (or a goat?) that had apparently been adopted by a family of deer traveling together in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#Razorbacks#The Chicago Cubs
fayettevilleflyer.com

Build your dream home on Happy Hollow Road in Fayetteville

If you’ve been looking for a place to build the home of your wildest dreams in Fayetteville, Flyer Homes may have just the spot for you. Two nearly 1-acre lots on the southeast side of Mount Sequoyah are now available at 293 South Happy Hollow Road in Fayetteville. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Things To Do in Southwest Missouri!!

Southwest Missouri is a beautiful area that often is overshadowed by the ever-growing Northwest Arkansas area. There are so many unique places to explore. Whether you are looking for something adventurous near your new home, a good meal, or a road trip oddity, you are sure to find a destination on this list that fits your needs. Keep reading to see our ten favorite places to visit, plus many restaurants to try when you are in Southwest Missouri!
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KHBS

Mercy announces plans for $500 million Northwest Arkansas expansions

ROGERS, Ark. — Mercy announced Tuesday plans for a $500 million expansion in Northwest Arkansas. The plans include a state-of-the-art cancer center, adding more than 100 primary care doctors and specialists, and new clinic locations, according to a news release. Mercy is also planning expansions to the emergency department...
ROGERS, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy