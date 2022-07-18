ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Officially Married!

By Ryan Reichard
 4 days ago
Jenifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married!. The couple, who had been engaged twice, tied the night Saturday night (July 16) in a private ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nev. The pop star and actress teased the news in a cheeky Instagram post...

Rochester, MN
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

