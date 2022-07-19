The entire police department of a small Colorado town has resigned

The Town of Springfield's police chief and two police officers resigned within days of one another this week, CBS4 has learned.Mayor Tyler Gibson confirmed one officer resigned on July 13. The chief and other officer's resignations were effective Saturday morning. The officers resigned to take positions elsewhere, Gibson stated. The chief Katrina Martin cited personal reasons.According to the town's website, the chief is Katrina Martin and the officers Dustin Martin and Jonah West."The timing of the resignations is unfortunate," Gibson said in a statement, "but does not appear to have been motivated by any improper acts by the officers."Gibson and the Town Board of Trustees expressed commitment to an immediate job search to replace the officers with P.O.S.T.-certified personnel as soon as possible.Meantime, the Baca County Sheriff's Office agreed to provide active police coverage for the town. Springfield, a town with less than 1,400 residents, according to the latest U.S. Census figures, is located in southeastern Colorado approximately 25 miles from the Kansas and Oklahoma borders.

